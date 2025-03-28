After Rowdy Session, Senate Rejects Motion To Rename INEC HQ After Nwosu

Share

Irked by the Senate’s rejection of yesterday’s request to immortalise the late Professor Humphrey Nwosu for the second time yesterday, the South East Caucus resolved to appeal to President Bola Tinubu to immortalise him.

The Chairman of the South East Caucus, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South), just as he did in plenary on Wednesday, had presented a motion for immortalisation of Humphrey Nwosu.

He prayed that the Senate should urge President Tinubu to name the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), after him, for laying the foundation of the edifice in 1993 and conducting the freest and fairest Presidential election in the country.

The late Professor Nwosu was the National Chairman of National Electoral Commission (NEC), now known as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who through option A4, conducted the June 12, 19993 Presidential Election, adjudged to be the freest and fairest in the country.

Abaribe in the motion cosponsored by 15 other Senators, said Nwosu deserved to be immortalised like other heroes of the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election. He also urged the Federal Government to honour the late electoral umpire with posthumous national honours.

However, Abaribe’s request, seconded by Senator Victor Umeh (Anambra Central) and supported by Senators from the South East including former Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North), was roundly rejected by other Senators who said the deceased deserved no immortalisation.

First to raise opposition to the motion was Senator Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North), who in his contribution to the debate, said the motion to him, was nothing but an attempt to manipulate and rewrite history. “Professor Humphrey Nwosu as NEC Chairman in 1993, failed to deliver on the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election for lack of Courage.

He who is not ready to die for something, will die for nothing. “If he was afraid of the gun from announcing the election results and winner in 1993, he cannot be rewarded now, more so, when many Nigerians died for what he inadvertently created,” he said.

Many other Senators like Jimoh Ibrahim, Olamilekan Adeola, Titus Zam, Cyril Fasuyi, Shuaib Afolabi and Sunday Karimi, vehemently kicked against the motion and shouted nay, when put to voice vote by the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the session.

In a spontaneous show of anger and disappointment, members of the South East Caucus in the Senate, led by Senator Abaribe, stormed out of the chamber to address the press, after which they returned to continue with the plenary session.

Abaribe at the emergency press briefing, told journalists that the South East Caucus was not happy with the Senate’s rejection of the move to immortalise late Professor Nwosu.

He said: “We came here just to make a brief statement after the vote that was taken on the floor with regard to our motion to immortalize Professor Humphrey Nwosu.

“We had three prayers. The first prayer, which was for them, was for the Senate to recommend to the executive that given the fact that Professor Humphrey Nwosu was the person who actually laid the foundation of the present INEC headquarters and commenced the building before that particular NEC was dissolved by the military in 1993. We felt that we should recommend that the executive names that INEC building after him.

“This is also in consonance with what Professor Jega, a former INEC Chairman, said on Tuesday at the colloquium for Professor Humphrey Nwosu he was surprised that up to this moment Humphrey Nwosu has not been recognised or honoured by the government of Nigeria who today are benefiting from his plans and the legacy of conducting the freest and fairest election in the country.

“We also had another prayer that even if they don’t do that, that they should also honour Professor Nwosu by giving him a national honour which was also rejected. “But we are not deterred. The reason is simple. It may be delayed, but it will not be denied.

