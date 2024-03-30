After rejection, my grandfather predicted one of his sons would become Olubadan

Your late father was a man of note whose contributions to the country in the area of governance, politics and administrative engagements are visible for all to see. As a daughter, what kind of father was the late Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Moshood Olalekan Balogun to you and his other children?

The late Olubadan was a great father and an amazing dad. People say that parents have favourite children but my father loved all his children but would deal with them according to their needs. For example, if one of us needed more support than the next child, he would focus more on that child until all was sorted out. He was very pleasant and jovial, but when he needed to be serious with us, he would be serious. My father was also liberal in his dealings with us. He gave us free will to pursue our individual careers as well as our religious paths. My father was a Muslim, but he never forced this on us and by doing this he forged a path of understanding and maturity within his children. He taught us politeness and respect and I’ve embedded these values in my family life.

What kind of husband was he to his wives?

As far as I could tell, he was fair in his dealings with them. We would chat about things to do with his wives but as you must understand there are some no go areas. On some occasions when I made suggestions about certain things he would laugh and ask if I was teaching him how to run his home and I would respond jokingly saying , “me ke” how dare I even try and we would move on.

People of his era are known to be disciplinarians; would you describe your father as such?

I would not describe him as a disciplinarian as such but I know he wanted the best for us no matter what, so he was firm and dealt with us the way any parent would in those days, although he would punish us he couldn’t hold a grudge for long. I remember one day when my cousin and I snuck out to buy cigarettes (we used to be so troublesome then) I was at university and I felt I was a big girl so we snuck out. My father was out, so we thought we would get back into the house before he returned and my step-mother was in but she didn’t know that we had gone out. On our way back my father just drove by us. We knew we were about to die but I was dead already even before we got into the house. My father sat us down and asked us where we were coming from. I pushed my cousin to respond as he was my dad’s favourite nephew and I thought hopefully the punishment wouldn’t be too bad (how wrong was I). “En mu ciga abi? You are drinking cigarettes? He literally just translated and I almost burst out laughing when he said that forgetting we were both under punishment we were both punished severely and straight after my father asked for a cup of tea. This shows that the minute we got our punishment he moved on and even though the situation was serious he was making jokes at the same time. I think he wanted to catch us out, if we laughed our punishment would have doubled.

As a community leader and politician of note, he must have been a busy person, at what time did he wake up in the morning and what were the first things he did when he woke up?

Yes! My father was very busy but would always make time for everyone. He would normally get up quite early about 6am, he would do his prayers and the next thing he would ask for is a cup of tea. All I would hear is ‘Funlayo please can I have a cup of tea?’ After a while I started anticipating the call, when I grew out of being the tea maker my siblings took turns as we went down the line. Everyone was welcome into our home. My father never discriminated against anyone. He would rather go hungry so that another will eat. I’ve seen my father give his last Naira out to people who needed it at the expense of his family and himself. His family, I believe, were his best friends. He cherished the relationship he had with his late mum, my grandma and his siblings. His only surviving sibling Senator Kola Balogun was such a great help and support to him before and during his reign. As his 1st child I’ve known him for almost 60 years so we would talk about all manner of things every time I called him, he would specifically say that I should thank Kola o, he just left here and he did this and that for me. I remember a time my dad and uncle weren’t on speaking terms due to one thing or the other, my father wasn’t himself. He missed his brother so much. They finally made up and I believe this is one of the reasons he cherished his brother. My father also loved his immediate family, his wives and children and he would have done anything for us.

When did he eat his breakfast and what was his favourite food?

I know you asked about his favourite food, my father would eat anything you put in front of him. He wasn’t fussy, but he loved bread especially when it was hot and freshly made, growing up we had a bakery down the road from where we lived. Every morning we had to get hot bread for my dad and he would just have this with butter and tea. He could drink tea all day. He would eat as early as 8am as people were already waiting for him. Once he finished breakfast he would go out to the balcony to start attending to everyone. He would spend half a day sometimes the whole day seeing people and then either go to Alliwo or attend other meetings.

Did he tell you the circumstances or the reasons why he went into politics?

My late father studied political science ( this was one of his degrees) so this was expected and a natural progression into politics, the main reason I believe was he wanted to help people he was a supporter of the oppressed and he wanted to make a difference in the world. I remember growing up seeing Karl Marx books on his shelves and him living those principles in his lifetime. He was an orator, a visionary and he got this across to all. People were in awe of him and his ability to be so intelligent yet so humble.

Did he relay his experience in politics and did he harbour any form of regret?

My father, the late Oba Balogun never regretted his political career. Politics was at a time and place in his life where he needed to support and help the people of Nigeria. He understood it was for a time and when he had to decide to go on either with politics or the traditional route. He chose the path that had been mapped out for him.

Do you know what prompted him to become a chief and later the Olubadan of Ibadan?

Becoming a chief and finally Olubadan was the fulfillment of destiny and my grandfather’s dream. I heard from my uncle that many years ago when it was my grandfather’s turn to be Mogaji, he was bypassed for whatever reason. My grandfather was mature about the situation and prophesied that one of his children would be Mogaji and eventually Olubadan” down the line. This has happened and destiny fulfilled.

Did he derive any form of joy or fulfillment in becoming the Olubadan?

My father derived ultimate joy from becoming Olubadan.it was his father’s dream as well as his. The whole family was ecstatic when we heard that he was next in line. I am so happy and grateful to God that he got to realise his dream and fulfill destiny at the same time.

When was the last time you saw him and what was the occasion like?

Last time I saw him physically was September 2023. I was in Nigeria for some family members’ 50th and 60th birthdays respectively and I spent some time in Ibadan with him. It was a great joy to see him then as soon as I walked in he said Funmi, my first contribution to humanity”. I’m sure everyone who knew my father has heard this phrase. The last time I spoke with my dad was on the 11th of March 2024, I Face Timed him to wish him congratulations on second year on the throne. He was so happy and was joking with me as usual, not knowing this would be my last encounter with him. I even said to him that I was looking forward to seeing him when he came to the UK for his medicals. Man proposes; God disposes.

Are you satisfied with efforts by the government to immortalise him?

My father, the late Oba Lekan Balogun, was a national treasure. He ceased to be just father to me and my siblings, but became the father of all, the minute he ascended the throne of his forefathers. We are satisfied with the efforts of the Government and I would want him to be immortalised as a visionary and a pioneer.