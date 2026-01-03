After Receiving Uncle Sam’s Christmas Calling Card!

While billions of Christians around the world were celebrating one of the most important days on their calendar, the birth of Jesus Christ, unknown to their Nigerian counterparts, a decision had been made to carry out an action that will shock the world’s most populous black nation – a Christmas gift in the form of a missile strike! A month after Donald J. Trump, the 47th President of the United States, went public with his threat of taking military action on Nigeria, under the pretext of stopping a so-called Christian genocide, he eventually did so.

Trump had tweeted on October 31 and November 1, 2025 that “Christianity was facing an existential threat in Nigeria”, going ahead to name Nigeria ‘a Country of Particular Concern’, and announcing that the US was “ready, willing and able to save our Great Christian population around the World”.

He also ordered the military to prepare to intervene in Nigeria and boasted that, “if we attack, it will be fast, vicious and sweet.” Soon after, the US Secretary of War, Peter Hegseth confirmed that the Pentagon was drawing up ‘attack’ plan options which would be presented to the Commander-in-Chief for him to choose the option he favoured.

And on the night of Christmas, the option Trump had chosen was revealed when some 16 Tomahawk missiles were launched from an American ship stationed at the Bight of Guinea to hit forces of the Islamic State West Africa group in the Tangaza area of Sokoto State.

Gleefully announcing the strike on his social media site, Trump said the United States had launched a “powerful and deadly” strike without providing details or mentioning the extent of the damage caused by the strikes.

According to the Associated Press, a Defence Department official, who insisted on anonymity to discuss details not made public, said the US worked with Nigeria to carry out the strikes and that they’d been approved by the Nigerian government. Of course, the attack raised eyebrows amongst many Nigerians piqued that Uncle Sam would carry out such action.

Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the cooperation included exchange of intelligence and strategic coordination in ways “consistent with international law, mutual respect for sovereignty and shared commitments to regional and global security.”

Foreign Affairs minister, Yusuf Tuggar, also said he was in touch with his United States counterpart, Marco Rubio, before the strike. However, for me the defence put up by the government is more like face saving than anything else, because the honest truth is that what could we have done to have prevented the US action – especially with such a President like Trump? Since assuming office, for a second term in January, he has not hesitated in projecting American might all over the globe as was evident in the assault on Iran’s nuclear sites, an action never contemplated by his predecessors! Under the 79-year-old Republican, America removed the leash from Israel which wasted no time in going after its avowed enemies in the Middle East — in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iran, Yemen, and now Qatar — against top leaders of militant groups, and even Iranian officials themselves.

Some of the high profile assassinations were Saleh Arouri, a Hamas leader, who was killed in Lebanon; Mohammed Deif, Hamas’ elusive military chief, killed in July 2024; Israel also killed Deif’s successor, Mohammed Sinwar, in May last year; Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’ top leaders. But undoubtedly, the biggest ‘scalp’ was Hassan Nasrallah, long-time Hezbollah leader, killed in Lebanon on September 27, 2024.

The long-time leader of the Iran-backed Lebanese militia Hezbollah was killed by an Israeli strike on a secret underground Hezbollah facility in Beirut. Nasrallah’s killing — along with Israel’s ground invasion of southern Lebanon and Israel’s exploding pagers maiming hundreds of Hezbollah operatives — helped lead to a ceasefire and an end to heavy cross-border fighting between Hezbollah and Israel.

Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a top Iranian General in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was among senior Iranian military officials killed in an airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus in April 2024. However, back to the Christmas Day attack, another big question the government’s response has raised is if as they claimed Nigeria provided intelligence to their US counterparts how come the same military has not been able to use the Intel to carry out its own operations against the terrorists?

Those who have read me for some time now will recall how I have repeatedly stressed the importance of intelligence in military operations. In one of my write ups I pointed out how the US was finally able to nail the world’s most wanted terrorist, Osama bin Laden, after a 10-year manhunt in Islamabad, Pakistan and how Israel was able to hunt down the Black September terrorists who killed Israeli athletes at the Munich ’72 Olympics on the strength of good Intel.

Unfortunately, despite the multi-billion naira purchases for our military including Tucano jets, mine resistant vehicles and other platforms without credible intelligence, it will amount to zilch! Unfortunately there have been a number of high profile blunders brought about by faulty intelligence and according to reports as at December 2023 roughly 426 civilians have died as a result of this.

Only last month, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) paid compensation to the victims and families affected by the accidental airstrike that occurred on December 25, 2024, in Gidan Bisa and Rumtuwa villages of Silame LGA in Sokoto State. Air chief, Sunday Kelvin Aneke Edward Gabkwet explained that the said airstrikes were conducted under Operation Fasan Yamma following intelligence reports of suspected armed terrorists transiting through the affected communities.

According to him, although multiple intelligence checks informed the mission, a petition received in April 2025 alleged civilian casualties. “A thorough fact-finding investigation confirmed that 13 civilians were unintentionally killed and eight others sustained various degrees of injuries. The findings deeply saddened the Service and necessitated urgent steps to make amends,” he said.

However, such blunders are not just limited to Nigeria as no military is infallible and even the US and Israeli have inadvertently, also bungled operations. For instance, a botched Israeli operation in Gaza in 2018 failed to achieve its aim and instead left an Israeli soldier only identified as Lt. Col. M dead.

But one thing is, however, crystal clear: unless we ramp up our intelligence gathering capabilities, we will go nowhere in our fight against terrorism.

And if this happens, then we can expect more interventions from Uncle Sam – with or with- out our “approval!” I sign off by saying Happy New Year to everyone.