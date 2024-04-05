After Ransom: Bandits Kill 5 Hostages, Free 51 In Kaduna

Bandits who abducted 61 people in Budah in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State have killed five of their victims. The hooligans released 51 of them after allegedly collecting an undisclosed amount of money, drugs and motorcycles as ransom. The abductors were also said to be holding the remaining five others in captivity. A source in the community told journalists that the bandits had demanded an additional ransom before releasing the remaining five hostages.

A member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly representing Kajuru Constituency, Usman Danlami Stingo, on March 12, said the bandits invaded the Budah community in the early hours of Tuesday, unleashing terror on residents. According to him, those abducted included 32 females and 29 males. Meanwhile, a vigilante, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the release of the hostages yesterday, saying all five victims killed were men.

He said: “It is a very terrible situation. if you see them, you will shed tears because they suffered, especially the men among them. 61 of them were abducted, 51 have returned, five killed in captivity, and 5 others are still with the bandits.” He also added that among those released, two were shot in the legs while in captivity. He said those who regained freedom and whose condition worsened had been admitted to hospital for treatment. Another resident, Maigari Ben, confirmed the release of the victims and the killing of the five victims.