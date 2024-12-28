After Paris Olympics’ performance, way forward for NBBF –Kida

Share

It has been a rollercoaster year for the Nigeria Basketball Federation with the country’s women basketball team excelling at the Paris 2024 Olympics, speaking with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA, the NBBF president, Musa Kida, highlighted the plans for 2025. Excerpts…

2024 overview

With the highlights, of course, for this year, you know, the peak moment for us was the 2024 Paris Olympics, where our women’s national team for the first time for an African country, to win a match and even go all the way to the quarterfinals.

Rena Wakama, our coach, was fully recognised by the world of basketball as she emerged as the best women’s coach at the Olympics and Ezinne Kalu, our go-to player, was also on the team of the first 10 women named as best players of the Olympics. Yes, so we came from those heights, of course, the major target next year will be the AfroBasket for women, where we’re hoping to tie in our fifth back-to-back title. It is going to be good to have such record, knowing fully well that they have not lost one match on the continental level since for the last six, seven years now. Again, so we’re looking forward to that. We are also not mindful of what the other competitors are doing, what other countries are doing, preparing to beat Nigeria, just like they tried to for the 2024 Olympics. So be it. We will be ready for them.

Plans to feature more home-based players

We have been mindful of giving the best from the league the opportunity to be part of National team. Next year, our leagues will be better organised and we will respect the rules of a real league. We will play home and away and there will be a lot of matches and visibility not the way we have been struggling for sometimes to get coverage. The agreement with team owners about what we are doing. Next year we want to make sure we have a very robust league. In Nigeria, there are players based here and others based outside. We have always had a good match. We don’t let the league affect anything. We can send the best players in the country off. We have a robust system that makes use of the best we have.

Appreciation to everyone

To the members of my board that has taken the responsibility to move the game forward especially through the various committees that they head or their participation related to a topic of concern on how to make basketball move forward.

Silently, we don’t talk about the head of administration, the Secretary General, he has been there secretary general for two years. He is a fully recognized figure. He is a recognizable person whose signature carries significance outside the shores of Nigeria. More importantly he is the secretary of all the committees.

Expectations in the New Year

We recently had our last meeting for the year where we completed our activities for 2024 and validated all programmes we want to in 2025.

The local scene we have the men’s Premier League and the Rivers Hoopers coming out as champions. On the women’s side we had our premier women’s league where MFM emerged and they won their second title in two years while also representing the country in Dakar.

Relationship with the new NSC hierarchy

After our meeting with the chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko and the Director General of the commission, Bukola Olopade, I have retained and I’ve passed this message to my board. It’s what they call reset. Reset meaning that let’s look at what has happened before, take care of all those problems, maybe funding, maybe relationship, maybe how both are functioning, and then let’s refocus. We refocus, meaning that out of that, we’ll see what it is that we need to have a fixed line of sight for what we want to do in the future. And then the third slogan is relaunch. Relaunch meaning that now with those focus areas, we just go straight up and success will just be at the end of it because we would have looked at the whole bandwidth of the myriad of problems we have had, but then we would have also sought out the best ways of going about them.

Having said that, the biggest problem is always the funding, as we know, for the national teams, right? And not just funding, but funding in time or on time for those events to be respected, but also for the preparations to be made for those events. So we are comforted by these two gentlemen, where they said that they are trying to evolve a system in the sports commission that would allow on-time uses of funds for the preparations and also for the events, championships or tournaments. For example, they already set minds on the preparations for Los Angeles 2028 and by March next year, some athletes will be going to camp. And I think that’s the way to go. And for us in basketball, we’re hoping that we’ll be able to contribute by way of showing what our plans are, showing our strategic plans, the kind of preparation we need to make in order to perform better in the Los Angeles Olympics than we did in Paris in 2024, despite the fact that Paris 2024 was a groundbreaking achievement. So, we are quite hopeful, you know, that from what we heard and from what we’re seeing as steps, dovetailing from what we heard, we’re quite hopeful that we can only get better.

NBBF’s aim of getting more sponsors

Foremost, I need to clarify that as a federation, we have never approached the commission or the ministry for anything that we do outside of the national teams. The national teams are the reserves as government representative, because we are flying the Nigerian flag, the national teams fly the Nigerian flag, so it’s their responsibility. But on the other side, things that are domestic, local, we have never really asked them for any kind of money. We have never asked for any kind of refund, and we have undertaken these activities with special thanks to some of our known sponsors. Zenith Bank, for instance, the sponsors of the Women Basketball League in the past years and now they have added the Division 1 to it. We now have a premier and a Division 1 for the women. Total Energies has been sponsoring us for the last six years. Our men’s division 1 and 2. Okay. However, we have not been able to get a sponsor for the men’s Premier League. But we’ve been trudging along, trying to do the best we can. The chairman of the sponsorship of marketing committee, Ugo Udezue, was specifically mandated actually at our last meeting to work hands in hands with our vice president, Babs Ogunade, who is the chairman of the Premier League Committee, for them to come up with these viable solutions on how maybe we should think outside the box and not be traditional in the way we have been thinking about prosecuting our league. Where do we get the funding? How do we get the finances in a sustainable way so that it’s not just next year, but it’s from now going forward. So these two gentlemen are going to be very key. And I think they made a commitment to present something to the board members, especially the emergency committee which runs the NBBF affairs on a day-to-day basis so that we can take a look at it and run as soon as possible in helping to make sure that we have enough funds to execute our activities for next year.

The performance of junior team, the U-18 boys and girls

Again, I’m taking it for granted the performance of the U-18 team at the last qualifier in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, and South Africa, where the girls made it to the World Cup in Czech Republic next year while the boys lose out due to their inability to get to South Africa on time because of visa hitches. The person who led the team is the vice chairman of the 3×3 and the youth committee. Yes, we are extremely proud of that. So, they have qualified for the World Cup. And again, it’s not lost on us the importance and the sense of pride that Nigerian basketball stakeholders have.

