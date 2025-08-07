After New Telegraph’s Report, FCTA Begins Refuse Evacuation

Following a report by New Telegraph on Tuesday highlighting residents’ concerns over growing refuse dumps along the Nyanya-Karshi Road, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Thursday began an emergency evacuation of the stinking dumpsites.

Speaking to journalists, the Coordinator of the Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD), Abdulkadir Zulkiflu, disclosed that while the Minister has approved the engagement of a new set of contractors to manage waste disposal, the department is currently implementing a “stop-gap” measure to curb the growing menace.

He explained that the Minister directed the immediate evacuation of refuse along the Nyanya-Karshi corridor while the ongoing procurement process for new waste management contractors is finalized.

“The main purpose of this waste evacuation is to bridge the gap between the expiration of the previous contract and the award of a new one. The earlier contract, awarded in 2022 for a three-year duration, expired in April this year,” Zulkiflu said.

“What you’re witnessing here is not the work of a contractor, but rather an emergency intervention under the supervision of the STDD,” he added.

Zulkiflu also revealed that the department would appeal to the FCT Minister for the relocation of existing roadside dumpsites, noting their hazardous impact on public health.

“This location was designated as a collection point where waste from surrounding areas could be temporarily stored. But we clearly don’t have enough space. Every minute, people arrive to dump more refuse,” he noted.

“It would be best if this kind of dump site could be completely removed. We will engage with the Honourable Minister, in collaboration with the Area Councils, to explore alternative solutions. The current situation poses a serious health risk to residents.”

He emphasized that any sustainable solution would require joint efforts between the FCTA and Area Councils to ensure cleaner and safer environments in satellite communities.