After Meeting With Orji Kalu, Chris Igwe Dumps PDP For APC

Prominent businessman, Chief Chris Odinaka Igwe on Tuesday dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), for the All Progressives Congress (APC), after a marathon meeting with the lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

A source close to the former Abia State Governor confirmed the defection of Chief Igwe with over 5,000 of his supporters.

“Chief Chris Igwe has joined the APC after meeting with his business ally and friend, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. It is a big plus for the APC in Umunneochi Local Government Area and Abia State in general,” the source said.

Prince Chris Odinaka Igwe OFR is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Mainland Oil and Gas Company Limited and the Chairman of Chrisnak Groups Limited. He is also a recipient of the Officer of Order of the Federal Republic National Award.

His younger brother, Hon. Okey Igwe was the deputy governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 gubernatorial election in Abia State.