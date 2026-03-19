After FIFA’s Verdict: Chelle Turns To Iran, Jordan Friendlies, Drops Osimhen, Nwabali In Squad For Ties

Following FIFA’s decision to throw out Nigeria’s petition against the Democratic Republic of the Congo over player eligibility, Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Eric Chelle, has turned attention to upcoming international friendlies, leaving out key players Victor Osimhen and Stanley Nwabali from his squad.

The Nigeria Football Federation confirmed yesterday that Chelle has named a 23-man squad for friendly matches against Iran and Jordan later this month.

Team captain Wilfred Ndidi returns to lead the squad, alongside regular midfielder Alex Iwobi. Former African Player of the Year Ademola Lookman is expected to spearhead the attack in the absence of Osimhen.

The omission of Osimhen and firstchoice goalkeeper, Nwabali, highlights a major reshuffle of the squad that featured at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, as Chelle begins to assess new options ahead of future competitions after the disappointment of FIFA’s ruling.

Also left out are goalkeeper Amas Obasogie; defenders Chidozie Awaziem and R y a n Ale – biosu; mid – fielders Muhammed Usman, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro and Tochukwu Nnadi; as well as forwards Salim Fago Lawal and Cyriel Dessers.

The Super Eagles will face Iran on March 27 and Jordan on March 31, with both matches now scheduled to take place in Antalya, Turkey. The fixtures were originally planned for Amman, Jordan, but were moved due to the ongoing security situation in the Middle East.

In goal, Chelle has recalled Italy-based Maduka Okoye, who is expected to compete for the starting role. Greece-based Adebayo Adeleye also returns, while Francis Uzoho completes the goalkeeping options.

In defence, Semi Ajayi is back in the squad, while Scotland-based Emmanuel Fernandez has earned his first senior call-up. The midfield includes Ndidi, Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Raphael Onyedika and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

In the attack, Chelle has invited Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Chidera Ejuke, Paul Onuachu and Akor Adams. There are also first senior invitations for Germany-based forward Philip Otele and Belgium-based Collins Yira Sor following their impressive performances at club level.