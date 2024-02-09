After Empowering 15,195 With Skills Acquisition, Lagos Declare Zero Tolerance For Begging

The Lagos State Government has urged unemployed persons in the state to take advantage of the various poverty alleviation-oriented skills acquisition initiatives provided by its Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA).

Speaking on Friday at the closing ceremony of a four-week short-term skills acquisition training for women in Iru-Victoria Island Local Government Development Area, WAPA Commissioner, Mrs Cecilia Bolaji Dada, while admonishing job seekers waiting for white-collar jobs, to utilise various opportunities being offered by the state government to learn at least a skill for them to become self-dependent.

Declaring that the Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu-led administration has zero tolerance for idleness in any form in the state, Dada urged unemployed persons, particularly women, to help themselves out of poverty by approaching the 19 designated skills acquisition centres operated by the Ministry for free training and capacity building.

While stating that the Sanwol-olu-led administration has created a total of 15,195 MSMS entrepreneurs, mostly women, through the provision of various skill acquisition initiatives since inception in 2019, she also threatened that the state will arrest any woman caught begging for money in the Lagos metropolis amidst various opportunities offered by the Ministry.

She said, ‘’The focus of the program by the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, is to uplift the lives of indigent, vulnerable and internally displaced persons, as well as people with disabilities, across various communities of Lagos State with ready to go skills in meeting their various economic demands and challenges.’’ Said Dada.

Speaking further, she said, ‘’ One notable thing I have realised following the Short-term training for a total of 15,250 beneficiaries since 2019, is that with the right support and opportunities, anything is possible. This particular master- stroke has proven that circumstances do not define a person’s potential, rather, what you put in determines the height at which you would go in life.’’

The commissioner added,’’ The support system we get from the Governor of Lagos State has enabled a total of 1,250 trainees across five Centres to become beneficiaries this quarter. Therefore, I encourage every one of you here, to utilise these skills optimally even as you become agents of change within your various communities.

‘’The recipients of this precinct have been privileged in tuition-free training as Tie & Dye, Catering and confectioneries, Gele Tying and Make-Up application, Hairdressing and Wig making, Fabrics Stoning and embellishments, Production of Soap and Pomade/healthy insecticide Production, Barbering techniques and lots more.’’

She also explained that the state government’s efforts are not limited to their citizens, saying the government has taken it upon itself to extend support to internally displaced persons from Congo and Sierra Leone, who have found a haven in our state.

The Chairman of Iru-Victoria Island Local Government Development Area, Princess Rashidat Abiodun Adu said the program is geared towards transforming lives positively while preparing and equipping them to become wealthy and job creators in their different fields.

She urged beneficiaries of the program to utilise the skills they have acquired and be good citizens and advocates of self-development and economic growth in their different fields.