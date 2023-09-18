After electricity law, Enugu embarks on law reforms to de-risk investments

Enugu State Government is embarking on a massive review of the state laws and the enactment of new ones where necessary as part of the efforts to make the state the preferred destination for investments by de-risking and creating more investment opportunities. Also, Governor Peter Mbah is also prioritising the establishment of integrated smart schools in the 260 wards of the state to transform the education sector from mere social service delivery institutions to skill acquisition providing institutions. The State’s AttorneyGeneral and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Kingsley Udeh, and the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ndubueze Mbah, while briefing newsmen at the end of the State Executive Council meeting at the weekend. While urging investors to take advantage of the newly signed Enugu State Electricity Law 2023, Udeh said the State Executive Council (SEC) resolved to embark on massive law reviews to make the state more investment friendly

