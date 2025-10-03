After Eaglets’ Exit, Manu Urges CAF To Increase WAFU B Slots

Following the Golden Eaglets’ failure to qualify for the 2026 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, head coach, Manu Garba, has urged the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to reconsider the number of qualification slots allocated to the WAFU B region.

Nigeria crashed out of the WAFU B U-17 tournament in Côte d’Ivoire after a 2-0 defeat to Ghana in the semi-final on Tuesday. The result not only ended their AFCON hopes but also ruled them out of the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup — now an annual event. Garba, who led Nigeria to U-17 World Cup glory in 2013, expressed disappointment with the current qualification structure.

According to him, WAFU B — widely regarded as Africa’s strongest zone at the youth level — deserves more than the two slots currently allotted. “WAFU B is the strongest region in Africa when it comes to youth football. We started with seven countries, and only one qualified back then. It was increased to two, but that’s still not enough,” Garba said after the Eaglets’ elimination.

The coach also questioned the rationale behind giving additional slots to other regions like WAFU A in past editions, while WAFU B continues to battle with limited representation. “It’s not fair. Nigeria is still the most successful nation at the U-17 level globally. We’ve won five World Cups. How can such a strong region be limited to just two spots? CAF needs to look into this.”