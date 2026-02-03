After Demolitions, LASG To Spend $10m On Regeneration Of Makoko

The Lagos State Government has disclosed plans to spend $10 million on the regeneration of the Makoko waterfront community following the recent demolition of shanties in the area over safety and security concerns.

Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on e-GIS and Urban Renewal, Dr. Babatunde Olajide, made this known on Monday during a briefing held to address controversies trailing the demolition exercise, which had sparked protests by affected residents.

According to Dr. Olajide, $2 million of the proposed regeneration budget will come from the state’s counterpart funding, while the remaining $8 million will be sourced from United Nations agencies.

He explained that the demolition was carried out strictly on safety grounds, noting that the affected structures were erected directly beneath high-tension power lines, posing grave risks to residents.

“The action was taken in the interest of public safety,” Olajide said, adding that the structures constituted “a serious danger to lives.”

The Special Adviser further disclosed that the state government is already working with United Nations agencies on a comprehensive regeneration plan for Makoko, stressing that extensive consultations have been conducted with community stakeholders to ensure inclusiveness.

“Makoko, in its current state, is an eyesore. Sanitation is very poor, basic infrastructure is lacking, and waste is being dumped into the water. The government has a responsibility to improve the living conditions of the people. This government is not interested in removing poor people from an area and replacing them with rich people. Our objective is to create a safe and decent environment for the existing residents,” Olajide said.

He also revealed that Governor Sanwo-Olu has directed that residents whose homes were affected due to their proximity to high-tension power lines should be compensated, as a demonstration of the government’s concern for their welfare.

Also present at the briefing were the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, and the General Manager of the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA), Mr. Saheed Animashaun.