After Cote d’Ivoire, Algeria Signals Interest In Hosting AFRIMA

Algeria has formally expressed interest in hosting a future edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), marking a significant potential expansion of the African Union Commissionbacked Pan-African music platform into North Africa.

The development followed a meeting in Abidjan between Algeria’s Ambassador to Côte d’Ivoire, His Excellency Mohamed Abdelaziz Bouguetaia and the 9th AFRIMA Best African DJ winner, DJ Moh Green.

The award-winning DJ, accompanied by the Associate Producer, AFRIMA, Victoria Nkong, presented his AFRIMA trophy to the ambassador during the visit. Algeria’s expression of interest came shortly after Côte d’Ivoire had earlier indicated its own readiness to host a future edition of the awards.

Commending the artiste’s continental achievement, Ambassador Bouguetaia said: “DJ Moh Green has made Algeria proud. He has carried our flag high and demonstrated that Algerian music has a strong voice in Africa and beyond. “AFRIMA’s reach across the continent and its influence on youth and cultural policy are impressive. Algeria is open to hosting AFRIMA in the future and ready to explore that possibility.”