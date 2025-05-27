After CJ’s Removal, Uzodimma Sacks Attorney-General

Share

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has fired his Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General Cyprian Akaolisa.

This came after the National Judicial Council (NJC) compelled the state government to withdraw the nomination of acting Chief Judge, Justice Theophilus Nzeukwu, over eligibility concerns.

In statement yesterday, the Commissioner for Information Declan Emelumba, the state government directed Akaolisa to “immediately hand over all government property” to the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice.

Akaolisa’s removal followed weeks of mounting scrutiny over the state’s adherence to judicial oversight protocols. The NJC cited Nzeukwu’s alleged lack of qualifications for the role and accused the state of appointing him without its mandatory approval.

Despite initial defiance, the state government administration capitulated and withdrew Nzeukwu’s nomination.

