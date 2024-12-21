After CAF’s Late Drama, ‘Look’, the ‘Man,’ Nicks It and Says Ese Modupe

Share

The 2024 edition of the Confederation of Africa Football’s African Player of the Year award was dramatic in many ways. With about five days to the award ceremony that took place in Morocco, the apex football ruling body on the continent released the names of the three final shortlists in all the categories of the awards except the main one, men’s Player of the Year (POTY).

And so CAF retained the final five shortlist in the category with Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, Borussia Dortmund forward Serhou Guirassy, and Brighton’s Ivorian winger Simon Adingra.

It was said that the men’s category was too close to call and many thought there was a grand plan to give the award to home lad, Hakimi, who was in the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2022 and also won Olympics Games bronze medal with Morocco in 2024.

Few days to the awards, Hakimi came out to declare himself the winner of the CAF’s POTY just as there was a so called leakage on the D-Day, saying the award was for Hakimi. I was one of those who was scared that anything could happen because of past experiences at the awards ceremony but Monday night was destined for Lookman. He was crowned the king of African football.

In the season under review, Lookman scored 11 times in 19 club games as Gian Piero Gasperini’s team, Atlanta, sit two points clear of Napoli at the summit of Serie A. He scored a hat-trick in the final of the UEFA Europa League to help his team clinch the trophy just as he also recorded three goals for the Super Eagles at the last edition of Africa Cup of Nations. Lookman succeeds fellow Nigerian Victor Osimhen as the winner of the prestigious award.

Lookman was dressed in a traditional Yoruba attire, Agbada, and after he received his award he opened his speech by selling Nigerian language to the world. “E kaa le, Nigeria, mo nki gbogbo yin. E se. Modupe.” Meaning: “Good evening, Nigeria. I greet you all, Thank You. I’m grateful.” It was so sweet as he went on to thank the gathering, CAF, his teammates in club and country plus his lovely parents.

The triumph of Lookman was received with so much excitement in Nigeria. Let me recall two creative headlines of the day after. Punch Newspapers, sports paper wrote; ‘LOOK, is the MAN’ while Sporting life from the stable of The Nation wrote: “E se, Modupe.” I posted the two on my WhatsApp status and I merged them as the main title of this piece still in celebration of Lookman.

It is important to stress that Lookman is the first player born abroad to clinch this award for Nigeria. Other winners were born here. He was born in England and featured for the U-16, U-19 and U-20 national teams of England. He won the FIFA U-20 World Cup with England before switching to Nigeria’s Super Eagles. Former NFF boss, Amaju Pinnick, played a good role in bringing Lookman and today he is Africa’s best. Pinnick recalled how he had to go to Ikoyi Club to meet with the father of the Eagles star during the process of having Lookman play for the Eagles. This is commendable and the feat achieved by the Atalanta star is an inspiration to Nigerian footballers born abroad to return home and represent their fatherland. The story of Lookman is an emotional one because the African football king had a tough childhood with his parents struggling to make ends meet.

Now, football brought him and his supportive parents fortune.

It is important to state that Lookman will have to cut short his celebration and remain focused to do more this term. A former winner of the gong, Victor Ikpeba, says Lookman is on course to retain the award but must double his efforts because of the current efforts of Mo Salah of Liverpool and compatriot, Victor Osimhen. Managing success is not easy just as getting to the top and striving to remain at the top. The colleagues in the Super Eagles, Atalanta and even the officials of the NFF should help in making Lookman better. That is why I always talk about having a psychologist in the Super Eagles. There used to be one but not sure the team still has anyone in that role.

It was so great Lookman won the award and also so sweet that he took over from Eagles colleague, Osimhen. He is no doubt a DESERVED winner. Congrats again to the humble King of African football!

