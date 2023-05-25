After 8 Years, Ortom Says I’ve Forgiven Buhari

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, yesterday, said he has forgiven the President Muhammadu Buhari. Ortom disclosed this while responding to questions on Arise Television’s ‘The Morning Show.’ Ortom had criticised the presidency for blaming his administration for the killings in the state. He described the attempts by the president to blame his government for the situation as “futile attempts to twist events and history”.

Buhari had apologised to aggrieved Nigerians, who were not pleased with his administration to forgive him. The governor, who backed his words with the Christian Holy Book, added that he has forgiven the President. He said: “When you don’t forgive, it means God too will not forgive. “Me, as a student of the Bible and as a born- again Christian, I have forgiven President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Ortom expressed optimism for better performance from the administration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, in the state and the nation at large.