After 8 Weeks, 25-Year-Old ‘Purp’ Wins Nigerian Idol Season 10 Edition

A graduate of Dramatic Arts from Obafemi Awolowo University, Purp seamlessly blended her commanding vocals with the emotion and expressive glow of the stage.

The final episode, which aired live yesterday, saw Purp go head-tohead with fellow finalist Raymu, in a high-stakes battle that tested vocal range, stage presence, and connection with fans.

Ultimately, it was Purp who captured the hearts of the nation and secured the highest number of votes to earn the prestigious title of Nigerian Idol 2025.

As the ultimate winner, Purp won the grand prize of N30 million cash gift, a brand new SUV jeep, DSTV Explora with a year premium subscription, recording contract and gifts items from sponsors that’s includes Rite foods makers of Bigi drink, Daravit, Camosunate amongst others.

Hosted by media personality IK Osakioduwa, the grand finale was a spectacular night filled with powerhouse performances, celebrity appearances, and touching moments that celebrated the journey of the top contenders.

Judges Omawumi, Ric Hassani, and Iyanya, alongside guest judge 9ice, praised the top two for their incredible growth and resilience throughout the competition.