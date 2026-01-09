After 50 Years, Soludo, Cardinal Okpalaeke, Others Celebrate Alma Mater

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo, the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Chief Emmanuel Nwachukwu; the Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, His Eminence, Peter Cardinal Okpalaeke; the Bishop, Diocese on the Niger, His Lordship, Rt. Revd.

Owen Nwokolo and others were among a host of old boys that attended the 50 years celebration of Uga Boys Secondary School, Ugu, in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra state.

The event, held at the premises of the school on Friday, January 3, 2026, was also attended by hundreds of other old boys that passed through the institution from inception.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Soludo, who was the first Senior Prefect of the school, reflected on his student days and described the institution as central to his academic life. He recalled serving as both Library Prefect and Senior Prefect before graduating as a pioneer student in 1980.

Governor Soludo noted that the school, formerly known as Uga Secondary School, was among only four secondary schools available in the area at the time. He expressed appreciation to the school’s founders, teachers, and the host community for laying a strong educational foundation that shaped many individuals.

In his own speech, Senator Nwachukwu, who chaired the occasion, described the ceremony as a homecoming; adding that the institution has been a cornerstone of education and character development for many years.

In his remarks, another old boy and the Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, His Eminence, Peter Cardinal Okpalaeke, recalled their old school days, how their teachers used to admonish them, and punish them whenever they erred; adding that such training helped shape them into the personalities they are presently.