After 5 Years, Security Expert Celebrates Teslim Almaroof As Irreplaceable Mentor

Five years after the death of renowned businessman and estate consultant, Teslim Adeola Almaroof, tributes continue to pour in, with security expert and Chairman of Mainforce International Investment Limited, Chief Owolabi Ajayi, describing him as an irreplaceable mentor, benefactor, and a true father figure.

Almaroof, who passed away on July 2, 2020, after a brief illness, was the head of the Arota/ Ologun family of Orile Oshodi in Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State.

His contributions to land advocacy, community development, and philanthropy continue to resonate deeply among those he impacted during his lifetime.

In a heartfelt statement issued to mark the fifth anniversary of Almaroof ’s passing, Ajayi (aka S.O and the Akinrogun of Akure Kingdom), said it had been five years since the world lost a man of rare vision, selflessness, and tenacity.

He said: “It’s five years now, yet the memory of the late Teslim Adeola Almaroof remains fresh. He left behind a legacy that is hard to match, and shoes that are near impossible to fill,” Ajayi stated.

“His absence has left a vacuum in the hearts of many. He was a towering figure whose generosity and concern for justice stood him out in our time,” Ajayi said.

He also took time to celebrate Mrs. Lilian Margaret Almaroof, widow of the late patriarch, for her unwavering loyalty and strength through the years.

“Mrs. Almaroof has remained a pillar of grace and dignity. She stood by her husband through thick and thin, and continues to preserve his legacy with courage,” Ajayi stated.

Ajayi further praised Almaroof for his unwavering commitment to justice, particularly in matters of land ownership, where he played a pivotal role in defending the rights of landowning families in Lagos and Ogun States.

According to Ajayi, the late Almaroof deployed his vast knowledge of land administration and customary rights to assist dispossessed families in reclaiming their properties.

“He worked closely with seasoned legal experts to pursue rightful claims and restore the dignity of many families who had been denied their inheritance,” he added.