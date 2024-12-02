After 35 Years In Brazil, Bizman Returns With Ingested Cocaine In His Stomach

Share

A 59-year-old businessman, Ezeokoli Sylva, who has spent 35 years in Brazil, , has been arrested with 700grams of cocaine buried in his stomach, but was discovered by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday said the suspect was arrested on Friday, November 29, at the E-Arrival hall of the Lagos airport upon his return from Sao Paulo, Brazil on Ethiopia Airlines flight via Addis Ababa.

When he was taken for body scan, the result confirmed that the suspect had foreign objects concealed in his stomach. Babafemi said as a result, he was placed under excretion observation during which he expelled 29 wraps of substances that tested positive to cocaine, weighing 700grams.

In his statement, the suspect claimed he operates an African store in Brazil where he sells provisions, shoes and clothes, he added that he bought the illicit consignment in Sao Paulo to resell in Nigeria with a view to raising substantial capital to boost his business.

Meanwhile, NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Investigation and General Investigation (DOGI), on Tuesday, November 26, intercepted two consignments containing cocaine and pentazocine injection, going to the United Kingdom via a courier company in Lagos.

While the cocaine weighing 200grams was concealed in local fabrics, 40 ampoules of pentazocine injection weighing 110grams were hidden in cartons.

While in Kano, NDLEA operatives on Thursday, November 28, arrested three suspects: Jamilu Adamu, 38; Umar Musa, 32; and Bunu Ali, 27, with 2,000 ampoules of pentazocine injection and 3,135,000 pills exol-5 at Gadar Tamburawa, Zaria road.

No fewer than 2, 120 kilograms of Ghanaian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis produced in Ghana were intercepted by NDLEA operatives at the Ilesan beach, Lagos on Thursday, November28.

A suspect, Onibogi Muftau was arrested in connection with the seizure while four vehicles that were to convey the shipments from the water front were also recovered.

This came on the heels of the seizure of 472kg of the same psychoactive substance at Idi-Iroko, Imeko area of Ogun State on Monday, November 25.

In Edo State, two suspects: Monday Onyenemue, 60, and Evans Omogiede, 42, were on Thursday, November 28, arrested and 185.6kg of cannabis as well as a Toyota Previa bus marked BEN 06XL conveying the consignment were recovered during an intelligence-led raid by NDLEA operatives at Ukuwague Street, Benin city.

Share

Please follow and like us: