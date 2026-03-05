After 34 Years, DIG Mba Retires With Others

…Seven AIGs Set for Promotion

After more than three decades of service, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, DIG Frank Mba, has retired from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) alongside several other senior officers following changes in the leadership of the force.

New Telegraph reports that the retirement followed the exit of the former Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the confirmation of Tunji Disu, as the new Inspector-General.

Mba, who served in the Department of Training and Development before his retirement, bowed out after 34 years in the police, leaving behind what colleagues and observers described as a meritorious career marked by professionalism, discipline and commitment to national service.

The former police spokesman, who joined the force in May 1992 as a cadet Inspector officer, rose through the ranks after graduating as the best cadet in academics at the Nigeria Police Academy, Kano.

Over the years, he served in several strategic roles across operations, investigations, administration and public relations.

During his long career, Mba served as Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Commissioner of Police in charge of the Border Patrol Force at the Force Headquarters, and also held various operational commands, including Area Commander in Ajah and Festac in Lagos.

He also represented Nigeria in international assignments, including the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in Liberia between 2006 and 2007.

A trained lawyer, Mba obtained a Law degree from the University of Lagos and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2002 after attending the Nigerian Law School, Abuja.

He later earned a Master’s degree in Law with distinction from the University of Dundee in Scotland.

The retired police chief also attended several prestigious international programmes, including the FBI National Academy in Quantico, United States, and leadership courses at Harvard University and the University of Oxford.

Meanwhile, following these retirements, seven Assistant Inspectors-General of Police are slated for promotion to Deputy Inspector-General of Police.

The officers are AIG Margreth Ochalla, AIG Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, AIG Ishiaku Mohammed, AIG Zachariah Fera, AIG Zango Ibrahim, AIG Umar Shehuq Nadada, and AIG Muhammed Abdul Sulaiman.

They are expected to appear at the Police Service Commission headquarters in Abuja on Friday for interviews.