After 31 Years, FG Finally Gives Houses To ’94 Eagles Players

The Federal Government has finally kept its promise to the Super Eagles team that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) by handing over houses to the players, 31 years after pledging.

One of the team members, retired striker Efan Ekoku, received a letter confirming his house allocation in Abuja. Since he could not attend the event, his niece, Lisa Jenifer Nwagbogun, collected the letter on his behalf during a short ceremony.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. The letter was handed over by Pemi Temitope, a senior official in the ministry, who represented the Minister.

Temitope explained that the house gift is a way for the government to say “thank you” to the players who brought pride to Nigeria in 1994.

In her speech, Nwagbogun expressed deep appreciation for the gesture. “I’m truly thankful to the Federal Government for finally keeping this promise to my uncle,” she said. “This shows that public promises can still be honoured, no matter how long it takes.”