After 30 Years, NIMASA Secures Permanent Office In Abuja

After 30 years of operating in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Nigerian Maritime Administrative and Safety (NIMASA) has secured its permanent office in Abuja.

The Minister and NIMASA Director-General, Dr Bashir Jamoh inaugurated the new office, which is situated in Abuja’s Central Business District.

While commissioning the new building, the Minister of Transportation, Muazu Sambo charge the workers to double their effort and level of productivity.

Sambo said since NIMASA has been operating in a rented office but now we have a better working environment, the workers should be able to increase output to pay for the expenditure.

Sambo went on to say that the “Abuja Zonal Office serves as the nexus point between the NIMASA and the Federal Ministry of Transportation, the National Assembly, and all other relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDA’s), as well as critical stakeholders like the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), amongst others.

He said, “The Abuja Zonal Office further oversees the operations of the NIMASA’s Lokoja Safety Base, thereby playing a pivotal role in delivering the Agency’s regulatory responsibilities on safety matters in our inland waterways.

The Director General NIMASA, Dr Bashir Yusuf Jamoh said the facility will reduce the cost of governance as it was no longer convenient for NIMASA to be operating in a rented apartment because of the importance of the regional office.

He said, “This office was established in 1987 and the Abuja office remains a cardinal office that interfaces with other agencies and we don’t have an office environment, so the essence is to ensure that we maintain sanctity in terms of productivity to boost economic growth and development.”