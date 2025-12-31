After 20 Years Of African Street Culture, Carnival Calabar 2025 Ends In Style

The 2025 Carnival Calabar has come to an end with colourful parades, rhythmic dances and massive street celebrations as the Cross River capital marked two decades of Africa’s biggest street party.

The 20th anniversary edition brought together thousands of revellers, performers and visitors from across Nigeria and beyond, with participating bands rolling out elaborate costumes, choreographed displays and thematic performances that traced the festival’s evolution over the past two decades.

At the official flag-off of the 20th anniversary on Monday, Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State, called on all stakeholders to uphold premium standards and sustainability, describing Carnival Calabar as one of the most significant events on the nation’s tourism calendar.

He described Carnival Calabar as a symbol of two decades of ingenuity, resilience, continuity and sustainability. The governor traced the festival’s growth across successive administrations over the years.

Otu noted that though former Governor Donald Duke birthed the vision, others such as Liyel Imoke sustained it while Ben Ayade showed immense resilience in spite of the COVID-19.

The governor said the 2025 edition would unveil some very explosive art forms, feature outstanding and very rhythmic dances. He urged participating bands to strictly interpret the theme, ‘Traces of Time’.

“The traces of time captures everything. So, we want to see it practicalised and come in a perfect art form in a manner that the world is going to remember for so long,” he said. Emphasising quality control and competitiveness, the governor warned that not all aspiring groups would qualify for top billing.

He added: “I’ve seen a number of want-to-be bands; your performances today will show whether you’ll be promoted to that party. It’s not very easy.”