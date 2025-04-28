After 15-Year Hunt, Remo Stars Lift NPFL Trophy On Chairman’s Birthday

Share

With three games to the end of the current Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season, Remo Stars, yesterday, emerged champions on the day the chairman of the club, Kunle Soname, celebrated his 59th birthday as they defeated Niger Tornadoes 1-0 in Ikenne.

An 84th-minute goal by Olamilekan Adedayo secured the win as the team celebrated their first title in history. The league title was the major trophy since the team was founded in 2010, finishing second in the last two seasons.

Also, it was the first title to be won by a Southwest team in 25 years and the first league title for a team from Ogun State.

Meanwhile, in Uyo, Akwa United had to come from a goal down to defeat 10-man Ikorodu City as they continue to fight relegation while Abia Warriors did their continental chances a lot of good with a 3-1 defeat of Shooting Stars of Ibadan.

It was a total whitewash in Ilorin with Kwara United handing a 4-0 defeat to already relegated Lobi Stars while Sunshine Stars also recorded a 2-0 win against Katsina Unided, as they try to move up the murky water of relegation.

The Oriental derby in Enugu ended in defeat for the defending champions, Enugu Rangers, losing 2-1 to record title holders, Enyimba.

Earlier in the day, Nasarawa United moved away from the relegation zone after handing Heartland a 1-0 defeat in Lafia, thereby sending their opponent to the relegation zone with the other game played on Sunday ending 2-1 between the home team, Plateau United and Insurance with Bayelsa United also beating El-Kanemi Warriors 2-1.

Share