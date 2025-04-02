After 12 Years, Parents Rejoice Over Return Of Junior College Kosofe

Share

…call attention to adjourning streets

Residents of Kosofe Local Government Area, particularly those who live in and around its Ajegunle axis have lauded Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the reconstruction and return of academic activities to Ajegunle Junior College.

This is as academic activities commenced at the newlybuilt Ajegunle Junior College premises, after over a decade of temporary operations from Kosofe DC School, where they were relocated after the old facility On March 19, Sanwo-Olu inaugurated 16 Blocks of classrooms, comprising a total of 408 classrooms in public schools across the state’s six education districts.

Prior to this, in line with its THEMES Plus Agenda, the governor has demonstrated unprecedented dedication to Education and learning in the state.

In his promised commitment to provision of sustainable education infrastructure, particularly at the primary and secondary level, the state government under Sanwo-Olu has built about 4000 classrooms in six years, rehabilitated 386 blocks of classrooms, while also delivering 208,000 sets of furniture in schools amo g many other efforts.

The inauguration spree of classroom blocks across the state got underway at the Ajegunle-Kosofe based junior secondary school. As explained by residents, the old school had been incessantly ravaged by flood.

Promoting its relocation about 12 years ago, to the premises of Kosofe DC school, which is a long way off from its original location, though in the same LGA.

This was linked to the topography of the entire Ajegunle axis of the Kosofe local government area. However, during the inauguration of the school, Chairman Special Committee on Repair of Public Schools, SCRPS, Hakeem Smith, gave an overview of the construction of the school.

He said the deplorable condition of the school was brought to the attention of the governor who immediately ordered repair work to be carried out. He said: “The school got attention when the governor heard about its poor state.

“It has two bungalows that were in bad condition. When we started work, one of the bungalows was destroyed and a soil test was conducted to determine the type of foundation.”

He further stated that the new structures are built on piling – the building technique preferred for projects in unstable soil terrains.

The factors, however, would only be the case in the absence of the kind of uncommon dedication to Education, as demonstrated by the state government.

Interestingly, a close appraisal of the transformative efforts on Ajegunle Junior College, projects the present Lagos State administration in a peculiar undertaking.

Unarguably, the SanwoOlu-led government must have prioritised the immeasurable place of Education in national growth, above the cost of building a junior college in a swampy area where the Government must spend the cost of building two of same size if in different terrains.

