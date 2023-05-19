After 12 Years, Man Utd Confirm Phil Jones’ Departure

Phil Jones will leave Manchester United at the end of the season upon the expiration of his contract, the club have confirmed.

The defender arrived under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2011 and went on to make 229 appearances, scoring six goals.

Jones has been plagued by injury problems in recent seasons and last appeared almost a year ago off the bench in a 3-0 win over Brentford.

“It’s been very difficult, the last couple of years. There’s no denying that. There is no hiding away from that. My family have been absolutely instrumental in keeping me on the straight and narrow and keeping me focused, to try to get fit and try to play more,” Jones told the club’s media team when discussing his fitness issues.

“I’ve missed playing football. I missed it. You grow up playing football and all you want to do is play football. It’s all I’ve known, from such a young age, is to do what you love doing for a living.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to do that, albeit not as much as I would have liked.”

Jones, who has been capped 27 times by England, won five trophies during his time at Old Trafford, including a Premier League title in 2013.