Afrowren Productions: Pushing Boundaries Of Talent Training In Nollywood

Share

The Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, has gained momentum with advancements in technology, refined storytelling, increased production values, global attention and the discovery of stellar talents.

The industry has also geared towards more nuanced storytelling with a focus on more diverse themes, genres and new talents. There is also an admirable rise in acting talents in the Nigerian film industry with increased professionalism as actors and writers are honing their craft through workshops, acting schools and mentorship programmes.

This has no doubt led to the discovery of fresh talents and in turn having an impact on more nuanced storytelling and compelling performances.

These training programmes push actors to build their skills, develop range, and depth and push the boundaries of creativity. It is exciting to see the rise of a new generation of talented actors and storytellers in Nollywood with diverse perspectives, unique style and their appeal to new audiences.

One establishment fuelling this passion and helping to nurture new talents is Afrowren Productions. This is evident at their just concluded Actors and Writers workshop facilitated by two film mentors, Olasunkanmi Adebayo and Anthony Kehinde Joseph.

Designed to provide a platform for emerging and established actors and scriptwriters to enhance and develop their talents, the intensive workshop served as a testament to Afro-wren productions’ unwavering passion for growth and her strategic approach to advancing, empowering talent and redefining standards in the industry.

The workshop had in attendance some of Nollywood’s glowing talents like Tomi Ojo, Ruby Akubueze, Paul Nnadiekwe, Fuego Ichie, Chuks Joseph and Awe Ayobami.

The engaging actor’s workshop led by Olasunkanmi Adebayo put the participants through their paces on the depth and technique of acting. The sessions also delved into the more entrepreneurship aspects of the business such as PR, branding, contracts and negotiations where they gained valuable insights.

“The writer’s workshop on the other hand handled by Kehinde Joseph inculcated in the participants story elements, plot, character and how to write treatments and create pitch Decks. The workshop was an opportunity to learn, network and grow.

The interactive format allowed attendees to engage directly with the facilitators in persons of Olasunkanmi Adebayo and Anthony Kehinde Joseph, whose wealth of experiences and inspiring mentorship set the tone for the event.

Over the years, Afro-Wren Productions has shown commitment to growth as a strategic player in the creative industry by forging impactful partnerships with leading organizations such as Eureka Media, Kiniso Concepts and the British Council.

“These collaborations have not only enhanced the quality of the impact on the talent training ecosystem but also a chance to broaden the horizons of emerging talents

By creating this sort of platform, Afro-Wren Productions has demonstrated a keen understanding of the need to expose actors to global standards and opportunities to push their art and business of filmmaking.

Speaking about the programme, Olasunkanmi Adebayo remarked, “Growth in the creative industry is not just about individual success; it’s about building a community where talents are nurtured and opportunities are abundant. This workshop was part of our broader mission to shape the future of storytelling in Africa and beyond.”

Participants as expected left the workshop inspired and equipped with practical tools to elevate their careers, a clear indicator of the workshop’s anticipated success.

Shared by Ruby Akubueze, one of the participants noted, “It was enlightening to learn not just about performance but also about how to market myself as a professional actor. The insights on building myself as a brand alone were invaluable.”

As Afro-Wren Productions continues to support emerging talent through creative entrepreneurship and talent training initiatives like this, there is bound to be a rise in the pool of well-trained and professional filmmakers in Nollywood. This workshop is part of a comprehensive three-month program designed to equip emerging actors and writers with essential skills for success in the entertainment industry.

Share

Please follow and like us: