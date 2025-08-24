AfroWema’s Denim Infused Collection On London Runway

At the African Fashion Week London, Kenyan fashion, AfroWema, was one of the labels that presented their unique pieces on the runway.

The collection, which is a unique infusion of denim and Ankara fabric was one of the best match to walk the runway.

The collection emphasised the coming together of two worlds, Africa (Ankara) and the Western world (Denim). It’s the mix and match of local fabrics and modern style that is setting the trends all over the world.

AfroWema presented deconstructed denim-Ankara infused jackets, dresses, pants and shirts. A great take on street styles.

About AfroWema

AfroWema is a luxury sustainable fashion brand redefining African heritage through contemporary, conscious design. Founded in 2023 by Tatiana Teixeira, the brand partners with artisans from Kibera, Kenya, and across Africa to craft fashion that fuses bold aesthetics with social impact.

Every AfroWema piece tells a story — constructed from upcycled denim, vibrant Kitenge, North African linen, and other culturally rich textiles. With each garment, AfroWema champions empowerment, community, and the preservation of African craftsmanship.

Having featured at prestigious platforms including Tribal Chic, The Core Fashion Installation, and Global Fashion Festival India, AfroWema was among the designers proud to present its latest collection at Africa Fashion Week London 2025, both on the catwalk and in the exhibition hall.

AfroWema is not just a fashion label — it’s a movement. One that celebrates the spirit of Africa with elegance, integrity, and innovation.