AFROVISION X 2026 Unveils Global Awards For Creative Sector Supporters

Organisers of AFROVISION X 2026, a landmark global festival celebrating African and Caribbean creativity, have unveiled details for the 2026 edition, including a month-long programme and a prestigious global awards gala.

Produced by Grandieu Inc., the festival will hold from June 1 to June 30, 2026, across Toronto, Brampton and Mississauga in Canada. The event will culminate in the AFROVISION X Awards Gala, which will recognise individuals, institutions, brands and organisations supporting and advancing the rapidly growing global creative sector.

As international preparations gather momentum, Nigeria officially commenced its activation phase in January 2026, led by Nigerian partners, Inspiro Productions.

AFROVISION X 2026 is a multi-disciplinary cultural and economic platform spanning fashion, film, music, theatre, visual arts, culture and creative exchange, designed to position Africa’s creative economy prominently on the global stage. According to organisers, the festival will convene creatives, designers, musicians, filmmakers, artists, cultural institutions, governments, investors, brands and diaspora communities from Africa, the Caribbean and across the world.

Nigeria, widely recognised as a global powerhouse of African creativity, is expected to play a central leadership role in the festival, which coincides with the global World Cup period, further boosting international visibility.

The Nigerian activation will focus on strategic mobilisation and partnerships ahead of the Canada showcase. Planned activities include stakeholder engagements with government and private sector institutions, sponsorship and partnership drives, creative community mobilisation across multiple disciplines, a Lagos-based international press conference, and the release of official participation guidelines for creatives, designers, filmmakers, musicians, performers and exhibitors.

Speaking on the vision behind the festival, Lead Convener of AFROVISION X 2026, David Bebiem, said the initiative is committed to showcasing African and Caribbean creativity at world-class standards.

“Nigeria is not just participating but leading, while we also recognise the individuals and institutions shaping the sector’s growth globally,” Bebiem said.

On local coordination, CEO of Inspiro Productions, Ayoola Sadare, described AFROVISION X 2026 as a global marketplace for Nigerian creativity, noting that brands, creators, governments and institutions are being mobilised to fully leverage the opportunity.

The festival opens on June 1, 2026, with a spectacular opening ceremony in one of the GTA cities, featuring a red-carpet “Journey Through Africa” immersive cultural showcase, live music and dance performances, capsule fashion previews, film trailers, curated art presentations, the premiere of the AFROVISION X Anthem, and a grand fireworks and light display.

Fashion Week, scheduled for June 3 to 7, will feature runway presentations by leading and emerging African and Caribbean designers, panel discussions on African Fashion on the Global Stage, and a style marketplace showcasing global and local brands.

The Film Festival, holding from June 9 to 14, will spotlight Nollywood, Caribbean and diaspora film premieres, socially impactful documentaries, industry roundtables on distribution and co-production, and sessions with renowned directors and actors.

From June 16 to 20, Arts, Theatre and Performing Arts will take centre stage, featuring theatre productions by celebrated playwrights, cultural storytelling nights, dance theatre, industry panels on the future of African theatre, emerging performers’ showcases, visual art exhibitions, workshops and community engagements.

World Music Week, running from June 21 to 27 and aligned with World Music Day, will host major Afrobeat, Reggae, Soca and fusion concerts, a Night of Legends tribute honouring African and Caribbean pioneers, music industry masterclasses, intimate unplugged sessions, and a World Music Day parade through Toronto streets.

The festival concludes on June 30, 2026, with the AFROVISION X Awards Gala, celebrating excellence across fashion, music, film, theatre and the arts, while formally recognising patrons, sponsors and supporters of the creative industry. The closing night will feature celebrity performances, sponsor recognition, fireworks and a cultural after-party.

Beyond celebration, AFROVISION X 2026 aims to serve as a global cultural and economic bridge, strengthening partnerships between Canada, Africa and the Caribbean in trade, tourism and the creative industries. Government representatives from participating African countries are expected to engage in bilateral discussions and sign Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) to foster collaboration, drive industry growth, create jobs and empower young people.

“AFROVISION X 2026 is more than a festival, it is a global creative marketplace and cultural bridge,” the organisers said.