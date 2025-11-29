AfroSport Secures Free-To-Air Rights For AFCON 2025

Nigerians can look forward to a truly unifying football experience this December as the Super Eagles prepare for the 35th Edition of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 taking place in Morocco.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), as event owner, together with New World Televisions (NWTV), the exclusive Pay-Per-View and Free-to-Air rights holder, has confirmed that the tournament will be fully accessible to Nigerians courtesy of AfroSport and its nationwide FTA broadcast network.

As the backbone of broadcasting in Nigeria, Free-to-Air television remains the single most powerful distribution platform in the country—reaching more than 33 million TV homes across every nook and cranny of Nigeria. With this unparalleled reach, AfroSport once again guarantees that AFCON will remain a truly national event, accessible to all Nigerians regardless of geography, income, or technology.

Having successfully delivered the 2022 and 2024 editions of AFCON, the 2025 tournament marks a historic hat-trick for AfroSport— Nigeria’s undisputed FTA sports champion.

The matches will be presented and distributed nationwide through the Broad casting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) as the national broadcaster, and AfroSport’s growing network of FTA affiliate partners. Chief Consultant Akintunde-Johnson Bada, announcing the partnership, stated:

“We are proud to once again receive CAF’s trust and to deliver this most important event to every Nigerian home. AFCON 2025 arrives at a critical moment for Nigerian football, and we all hope our boys can go one better than they did in Ivory Coast two years ago. FTA television remains the people’s platform, and AfroSport is committed to ensuring that every Nigerian can be part of this journey.”

NWTV’s Managing Director, Mr. Nimonka Kolani, added: “By securing the AFCON 2025 Free-to-Air rights, AfroSport guarantees that all Nigerians will be able to follow their heroes in Morocco.

CAF, under the leadership of Dr. Patrice Motsepe, has enabled this partnership with AfroSport, and it continues to bring joy to millions of football fans across Nigeria.”

AFCON 2025 is highly anticipated as one of the most exciting editions yet—a rare Christmas football spectacle, running from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026, with Morocco continuing its rise as a powerhouse in African and world football.