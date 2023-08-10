Afrosoul Sensation, Emelonye, Unveils New Single, Baby You, Bags Law Degree

Acclaimed Afrosoul singer and multi-instrumentalist, Uchechi Emelonye, is set to drop a new single titled ‘Baby You’. This single is coming on the heels of previous successes recorded by her earlier releases like ‘Little Black Bird’, ‘Sunrise to Sundown’ and ‘Underwater’, which won the BBC Music Introducing ‘Record of the Year 2022’ in Lancashire, England.

Admired for her lyrical dexterity, Uchechi, fondly called the Princess of Afrosoul, has been lauded by music stakeholders for her ability to present her themes with lines and rhythm in an emotional way.

The new single, ‘Baby You’ aligns with her pattern of music, which addresses realistic themes everyone can relate to, and will be available for streaming on major music stores as from August 19, 2023.

The song will further deepen the singer’s grasp on the Afrosoul genre, largely influenced by her interest in soul music legends as well as cultural assimilation occasioned by the privilege of being raised in seven countries and across three continents. Emelonye, in another development, has completed her undergraduate studies in law at the prestigious and United Kingdom Russel League Lancaster University, rated number one for graduate prospects for Law, number two for graduate prospects for Criminology, and number six for research impact in the United Kingdom.

There are speculations that this portends positive signs for her music career as she can now concentrate to work on a full album. In an earlier interview, the Imo-State born artiste had hinted at this thus: “I try to divide my time and compartmentalising it makes it easier to achieve everything.

I have found balance in focusing on music on the weekends, during summer and Christmas breaks. On the flip side, I focus intensely on my studies during term time and the weekdays. I hope to release a full album after I have graduated.

An album deserves my full attention and creative potential and balancing school right now with that might leave any album I make feeling rushed. An album is coming because as I have said, I am always creating songs.”