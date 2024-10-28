Afropolis, A Festival Of Dance, Arts, Culture, Creativity Opens In Lagos

Share

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over the weekend declared the Afropolis Lagos 2024, an international festival of arts, culture, creativity and innovation open at the JK Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, at the 10-day festival, which is its maiden edition, described the event as a celebration of richness of African culture, art, creativity and innovation.

He said: “This festival has become a unique gathering for us, a melting point of ideas where tradition and modernity converge, where we believe the past made the future. “This year’s theme, “the New Myth”, is a powerful and timely call for reimagination, renewal and a fresh understanding of who we are as Africans and what we aspire to become.

“The myth that we have inherited from our forebearers have been the foundation of our collective identity values and culture. “These stories have carried the wisdom of our ancestors, guided our beliefs, and shaped our societies.”

Speaking further at the event which brought together participants from over 11 countries including Dakar, Cotonou, Colombia, Netherlands, Cameroon, Ethiopia, UK, Germany, Brazil, France, Lebanon, Canada, Uruguay, the United States, Jos, Abuja and Kaduna, Sanwo-Olu noted that as the world evolves, Africans must also recognise that its narratives must also evolve.

He added that the theme challenged Africa to create new stories that would not only honour its heritage, but also speak to the modern African experience, stories that embraces Nigerian diversity, resilience, and limitless potentials.”

Speaking earlier, the state Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke BensonAwoyinka, urged participants to expect an engaging season from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3. Benson-Awoyinka said individuals would be occupied with electrifying cultural performances, music and all, as the festival also focused on technology, innovations, creativity, arts, music, dance and more.

