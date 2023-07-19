Afromedia in dilemma as frozen account stalls report submission

The management of Afromedia Plc says it regrets to inform its shareholders, stakeholders and investing public that the company was unable to file its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 by the due date of June 29, 2023 with The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). It said in a statement that the delay in filing the accounts was occasioned by the Garnishee Order Nisi that was granted against the company, which resulted in all its bank accounts being frozen and the funds rendered inaccessible. Secretary of the company, Letchworth Legal Partners, said:

“This Order has been appealed and is currently at the Court of Appeal. In the meantime, however, the company is unable to discharge its regulatory and statutory obligations as the funds required to do so remain inaccessible. “The company proposes to file its Audited Financial Statements for the period ending December 31, 2022 by October 31, 2023 or as soon as the Garnishee Order is vacated, whichever event comes first. The inconveniences occasioned by this delay to all stakeholders is deeply regretted,” it said.