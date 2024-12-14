AfroFlavour Food Festival debuts in Texas

Share

The AfroFlavour Food Festival, a vibrant celebration of African culture, cuisine, and creativity, is set to make its debut in Katy, Texas, on December 28, 2024.

Building on the success of previous events in Washington DC, Manchester UK, and Maryland, USA, the organiser of the festival promised to deliver an unforgettable experience showcasing the rich traditions and diverse cultures of Africa.

“We are thrilled to bring the AfroFlavour Food Festival to Katy, Texas,” said Lucky Idike, Founder of AfroFlavour.

Noting, “Our goal is to create a platform that celebrates African culture, promotes cultural exchange, and fosters community engagement.”

Disclosing events of the festival, Idike said that it will feature a diverse range of African cuisine, including traditional dishes and modern fusion.

Also on the bill is African Food Business Conference, which will be held in March 2025, designed for entrepreneurs and food enthusiasts and a vibrant marketplace showcasing African fashion, art, and crafts.

Other activities include; live music and entertainment, featuring Afrobeat and traditional African performances; Jollof Love food contest, where attendees can sample and vote for their favourite Jollof rice dish, among others.

Osa Omoruyi, who is also part of the organising team noted that the festival is also proud to partner with local businesses and organisations to promote unity, cultural exchange, community engagement and Africa’s development even in the Diaspora.

According to him, “We believe that food has the power to bring people together and foster greater understanding and appreciation of different cultures,”

“We invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable celebration of African culture and cuisine on December 28, 2024 at Toddy Oaks, 20120 Franz Rd, Katy, Texas.”

