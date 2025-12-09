New Telegraph

December 9, 2025
AfroFlavour Events, Four Corners Of Africa Unite For Cultural Dinner, Disco

Af r o F l av o u r Events, in collaboration with 254 Falcons, Memories of Ethiopia, YD Company and The Returnees, announces An African Christmas that unites the four Corners of Africa, in an immersive cultural dinner and disco celebration scheduled on December 23, at the Syrian Club, Ikoyi, Lagos, by 5:30pm.

Afroflavour serves as a convergence point for Africa’s culinary brilliance, cultural rhythm and festive spirit. This event aims to redefine year-end celebrations by curating a singular experience featuring dishes, performances and artistic expressions drawn from Mauritania, Egypt, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana.

At the heart of the evening is a fivecourse Pan-African feast, meticulously crafted to showcase signature flavours from North, East, West and Southern Africa.

Complementing the culinary journey is an elevated entertainment lineup: traditional African fire-eaters, dancers, storytellers, live musical performances, and a modern disco segment that transforms the venue into a festive African nightscape under lights and a classic disco ball.

