AfrocentOCL CEO, Juwon Lawal’s Recipes For Entrepreneurial Success

A young Nigerian and one of the emerging big players in global business clime, Juwon Lawal Razaq, is a businessman who exudes confidence, an essential feature that steadily earns him respect, and trust with clients as well as netting a solid reputation.

Juwon Lawal is a passionate serial entrepreneur who is dedicated to the cause of small and medium businesses in Nigeria. With a track record of founding and investing in numerous businesses and startups, Juwon Lawal brings a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to building a sustainable SME ecosystem.

A division of his business outfit, AfricentOCL UK, was recently honoured as a beneficiary of the 2023 edition of Greater London Enterprise Awards in the category of ‘Best Maritime Materials and Vessel Chartering Provider’.

AfricentOCL is a leading global physical commodities and vessels chartering brokerage company, with a strong track record of success in trading a wide range of products and services covering oil, shipping, mining & minerals, chartering, real estate and infrastructural development.

Recognizing the pivotal role of MSMEs in Nigeria’s economic growth, Lawal Razaq has joined the movement to contribute his voice and expertise, and by leveraging his entrepreneurial journey, he aims to empower budding entrepreneurs, foster innovation, and catalyze the development of a thriving SME sector.

“You have to really want something if you’re going to succeed. And you should never settle for second best. Always strive to push forward. That is our philosophy at AfricentOCL,” Juwon Lawal states, adding that he is succeeding as a businessman because he believes in his dream with such a passion that it becomes a reality. “We are on a mission to strengthen the fabric of Nigeria’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and unlock the full potential of small and medium businesses.”

With an unwavering passion for entrepreneurship, Juwon Lawal Razaq understands the challenges faced by small businesses and startups firsthand. Through strategic investments, mentorship, and a collaborative approach, he strives to create an enabling environment for aspiring entrepreneurs to succeed.

By sharing valuable insights and lessons learned, he is actively working towards building a sustainable SME class in Nigeria. His dedication to empowering local businesses and driving economic progress sets an inspiring example for all.

One of the qualities that set apart AfricentOCL UK from its competitors is its extensive experience and expertise in the physical commodities trading market. It is noted that clients benefit from AfricentOCL’s deep market knowledge and extensive network of contacts, which helps to ensure that they get the best possible prices for their commodities.

Juwon Lawal believes there is no point in starting a business unless one possesses a strong sense of purpose. You must desire to make a difference, and the difference you must make once you have plunged into business, he posits.

Starting a business, he cautions, is one thing; keeping it going is another matter. “We are where we are because we were persistent and we never gave up,” Juwon Lawal Razaq says of the honour of AfricentOCL UK winning the Greater London Enterprise Awards, which annually celebrates and displays the achievements of the very best of the world’s capital’s businesses and enterprises.

Outside of his business achievements, Juwon Lawal is an official member of the Forbes Business Council; and was also elected a UN Eminent Peace Ambassador for the Year 2020. He is a global ambassador and member of the Commonwealth Entrepreneurs Club in London.

In the rapidly evolving world of marine logistics, AfricentOCL UK has emerged as a trailblazer. Juwon Lawal says that winning a plaque at the 2023 Greater London Enterprise Awards is a testament to his company’s unwavering commitment to excellence, sustainability, and innovation in providing top-notch marine logistics support services in English ports and African waters.