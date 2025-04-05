Afrobeats Star Unveils Oxlade From Africa, ‘Deluxe’

Share

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Oxlade has unveiled Oxlade From Africa (Deluxe), an extended version of his highly praised debut album, featuring new sounds and vibrant energy.

The standout track, Doingz, exudes high energy with its infectious rhythm and playful charm.

With this release, Oxlade continues to push boundaries, offering fans an elevated experience while reinforcing his position as one of the most versatile voices in Afrobeats.

Oxlade From Africa (Deluxe) expands the original project with four captivating new tracks, each adding fresh depth and vibrancy.

Doingz, produced by Egar Boi (Yemi Alade/Tekno), is a catchy, flirty party anthem brimming with confidence. Omalicha, crafted by Mikey Muzik (Ariana Grande/Justin Bieber) and Freshy (Dremo/Ajebo Hustlers), delivers a smooth, love-infused bounce.

Sho Mi, produced by Duktor Sett (Phyno/The Cavemen), is a soulful reflection on God’s blessings and protection, while Vanity, produced by Magicsticks (Asake/Olamide), is a deeply personal tribute to Oxlade’s grandmother, honoring her wisdom and lasting influence.

These additions elevate the album, offering a richer, more immersive journey into Oxlade’s artistry. The full tracklist includes: DPTSD ft. Bobi Wine, Olaitan (Olaoluwa), Blessed ft. Popcaan, Intoxycated ft. Dave, Ifa ft. Fally Ipupa, Ku Lo Sa, Ovami ft. Flavour, Arabambi, Tamuno Interlude, Asunasa ft. Wande Coal, Piano, Ololufe ft. Sarkodie, RMF, On My Mind (OMM) ft. Tomi Owo & Ojahbee, and Katigori.

Speaking on his intentions for the deluxe release, Oxlade shared, “I want everyone to go back to the drawing board, connect with their oxygen, and just enjoy this while my sophomore project is in the works.

“I want my fans to feel my love through this project—to know that the old Oxy isn’t coming back. I’m growing, I’m evolving, just like they are, and I want them to grow with me on this journey through my music.”

Oxlade has cemented his place as one of Africa’s leading stars and a rising global powerhouse.

His debut album, Oxlade From Africa (OFA), captivated audiences worldwide, ranking as the second most-streamed Nigerian project of 2024 while dominating charts and amassing millions of streams. With his signature vocals and standout records, he continues to push boundaries.

Fresh off a sold-out 40-stop tour across Europe and North America, Oxlade expands his sonic journey with Oxlade From Africa (Deluxe) and has even more exciting projects in the works for this year.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

