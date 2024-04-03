Afrobeats Star, Davido, To Sue Over April Fool’s Joke

Nigerian music star Davido has instructed his lawyers to sue over an April Fool’s joke that has spectacularly backfired. The prank story alleged that Afrobeats singer had been arrested in Kenya after cocaine was found on his private jet. The 31-year-old, who has just finished an East African tour, said the fake report was “extremely irresponsible”.

“I have never been arrested by anyone in any country for any crime in the world,” he said on social media. “Not my home Nigeria, my home America, or any of the hundreds of countries I’ve made home throughout my career,” his statement on X, formerly Twitter, continued. The April Fool’s story – first published by Kenya’s K24 TV on Monday – went viral on social media, reports the BBC.

The Nigerian megastar, who had just performed to packed audiences at the Timeless Concert in Kampala and Raha Fest in Nairobi, said it led to him receiving a barrage of calls.