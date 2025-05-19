Afrobeats Music Festival To Cement Nigeria–Canada Creative Ties

Share

As anticipation for the 4th edition of the Afrobeats Music Festival (AMF) continues to gather momentum ahead of its August 1–3, 2025 showcase in Toronto, the event is rapidly evolving into more than just a celebration of sound, stakeholders have said it would emerge as a strategic platform for cultural diplomacy and cross-border creative collaboration between Nigeria and Canada.

In a recent high-level meeting with Canada’s Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Mr Troy Arbulú Rojas, AMF founder Prince George Peters led a delegation of Nigerian creative powerhouses—including Dami Adenuga, Bankulli, Reekado Banks, Destalker, and Zerry DL—to explore new frameworks for artistic and economic exchange between both nations.

Their discussions focused on leveraging the global momentum of Afrobeats to unlock investment, training, and policy support across both countries’ creative sectors.

By anchoring the festival in Canada, AMF continues to bridge African artistic expression with global markets—attracting diaspora and international audiences while catalyzing dialogue around creative infrastructure and trade.

“Afrobeats is our voice to the world,” said Peters. “But beyond music, AMF is becoming a strategic connector for innovation, jobs, and international collaboration.”

The festival’s 2025 edition will also introduce a dedicated Creative Exchange Forum, where policymakers, investors, and creatives from both countries will engage in panel discussions and matchmaking sessions focused on film, music, digital art, and fashion. This platform is expected to yield cross-border partnerships and funding opportunities that extend beyond the stage.

With both Nigeria and Canada investing in youth-driven innovation and cultural entrepreneurship, AMF is carving out space for long-term cooperation—positioning entertainment as a serious contributor to diplomacy, economic growth, and global influence.

