Afrobeats Is Ours but We Must Attract Foreign Investment –Darey Art-Alade

Dare Art-Alade, popularly known as Darey, has reflected on the soaring success of Afrobeats music genre on the global stage, saying he’s happy and worried about the attention the genre is currently attracting globally. The acclaimed singer expressed both joy and concern, stating, “I am really happy and proud, but I am also concerned because if we are not careful, they will use and dump us.”

Darey, a key figure in the Afrobeats movement, recognised the growth the genre has experienced. However, his cautionary tone hinted at the potential pitfalls of unchecked success. He stressed the importance of artists returning to their roots and investing in both the people and infrastructure that form the backbone of Afrobeats.

“We have to come back home and invest in our people and infrastructure,” Darey asserted, urging fellow artistes to view their success as an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to their communities. He went on to stress the need for strategic actions, stating, “We have to use the attention we are enjoying right now to attract foreign investments and build things that will outlive this current generation.”

Darey’s words carry weight within the industry, where the rapid internationalization of Afrobeats has sparked conversations about preserving its cultural essence. The singer’s cautionary note serves as a rallying call for industry stakeholders to adopt measures that ensure the genre’s sustained growth and relevance.