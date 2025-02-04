Afrobeats Has Come To Stay, Riich Mic Declares

Share

…Prepares for New Release

Rising Nigerian singer and songwriter, Riich Mic has firmly said he believes that the Afrobeats genre is here to stay.

Born Chinaza Michael Iroh in Ohafia, Abia State, the Abuja-based artist has carved a niche for himself with his unique blend of Afrobeats, dancehall, and soul, which he calls Afro Motivation.

Riich Mic expresses his deep conviction about Afrobeats’ global dominance saying, “Afrobeats has come to stay, and we’re not leaving anytime soon. The world is craving more of our sound because it is globally accepted.

“Thanks to the legends who paved the way—Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema, Tems, and many others—our music is reaching greater heights. Hopefully, one day, I’ll also perform on those big stages like the Grammys and World Cup,” he said.

His passion for music was ignited in his childhood, nurtured by a musically inclined home and the church choir, where he honed his vocal skills and learned to play the drums.

However, his journey was far from smooth. Losing his father in 2008 brought financial difficulties, but his mother’s encouragement pushed him to keep chasing his dreams. Despite not completing his tertiary education, he poured his heart into music, using it as both an emotional outlet and a source of livelihood.

Drawing inspiration from legends like Fela Kuti, Lucky Dube, 2Baba, and Olamide, Riich Mic’s freestyles on social media caught industry attention, leading to a management deal with Bankerz Muzik in 2024.

His breakout single, “De Go,” solidified his place in the industry, followed by the party anthem “Come to My Party.” Now, he is gearing up to release his love-themed single, “Ife Mi,” on February 12, 2025, a song he describes as a heartfelt celebration of pure love.

Despite his rising fame, the journey has been tough. He recalls struggling to fund his studio sessions, trekking long distances in the rain, and balancing a factory job with night-time recordings. “I literally lived in the studio, spending sleepless nights creating music,” he shared.

When asked about his dream collaborations, Riich Mic named Tiwa Savage, Adele, Sia, Ayra Starr, and Rihanna, not just for their beauty but for their dedication and success in the industry.

Looking ahead, the singer hopes to be remembered as an artist who delivered great music and impacted lives through his sound. “I want my listeners to stay positive and believe that anything is possible. Dreams are achievable if you’re ready to put in the work,” he affirmed.

Share

Please follow and like us: