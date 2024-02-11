Afrobeats Full Of Talentless Musicians – Ruggedman

Nigerian rapper, Michael Ugochukwu Steven, better known as Ruggedman has opined that a lot of “talentless people” are hiding behind Afrobeats.

Ruggedman who spoke in an exclusive interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Ruggedman said, “When you ask me what Afrobeats is, I would say Afrobeats is what a lot of talentless people hide behind.”

“They said, ‘Afrobeats to the world.’ I said, ‘No. It’s some artists to the world.’ It’s not the Afrobeats (genre), it’s some artists.”

“He also revealed that it is hurting when people tell him on social media that his time as an artist has passed “but what I said to myself is whoever he or she (the troll) is listening to right now is inspired by me.”