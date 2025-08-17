Afrobeats Explosion: How Nigerian Stars Transited To Global Stardom

Gone are the days when American and European songs dominated Nigerian airwaves. These days, Nigerians not only listen to Nigerian songs but Nigerian artistes have broken the ceiling, going global with their hits and recognised on their own terms, as Ifeoma Ononye reports

The journey of Nigerian music, stepping up from the bustling streets of Lagos, Enugu, Port Harcourt to the global stage cannot be told without remembering the days when Africa, especially Nigeria looked up to America, London for the best of music and entertainment.

The likes of late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, Tupac, Notorious BIG, Usher Raymond, R.Kelly, Snoop Dogg, Nelly and many others were the world music icons.

Hip hop and R&B as frontrunners

Western music did not just fill the parties with the Hip hop rhythm, it also influenced Africans and Nigerians’ lifestyles. So much, that Hip hop fashion and style were the pop culture. Each music album released by any of these international stars back then, set the tone of the trends, the dance moves, even the mannerism of youngsters till the next big rave.

Every child, who grew up back in the 90s who loved to dance wanted to move smoothly like Michael Jackson, rap like Tupac or B.I.G and dress like Usher.

One observer in the South East once said: “The western music influence started way back during their own time in the 70s when Rod Stewart, James Brown, Marvin Gaye were the stars”.

It cannot be forgotten that many Nigerian music stars, including Psquare, started their music career by imitating Michael Jackson and Usher Raymond. Even BankyW got into the music limelight by Remixing Rihanna’s popular song ‘Umbrella’ into ‘Ebute Meta’. Before then, artistes like Baba Fryo, late Sound Sultan, Daddy Showkey, had given us the ‘Galala dance steps’. African China, Tony Tetuila, Plantation Boyz had all tried their hands in creating their own sounds. They ignited the spark of how interesting Afrobeats could be when mixed with other sounds.

The real evolution of Afrobeats started when musicians discovered that making the music with Nigerian tradition and culture in mind gives it an identity. When Psquare, Dbanj with Don Jazzy’s midas Touch, Tuface Idibia, Timaya, 9ice, Wande Coal, started filling up Stadiums across Africa with music shows, it became evident that there is a goldmine in Nigerian music.

This made singers such as Tiwa Savage, Seyi Shay, and Davido, who had tried breaking into the American music industry with no luck, pack their bags and return to their roots, to try the music career the Nigerian way.

The next great step that showed the world has started noticing Nigerian music was when the collaborations with international superstars hit the big screens.

Psquare and May D featured Akon in the Remix of ‘Chop My Money’ song.

In 2010, Dbanj featured world famous rapper, Snoop Dogg in the Remix of ‘Mr Endowed’. Also, Dbanj, under Mo’Hits record signed a deal with Kanye West in June, 2011.

Although, it was said that these collaborations with international superstars were more like Nigerian stars paying to be featured, they served as clear indications that there were potentials in Nigerian music for them to get a ‘Yes’.

From there, Nigerian artistes continued rewriting the soundtrack of global music with the creativity they put into blending Afrobeat and other sounds.

Musicians, who were once celebrated as local champions, whose rhythms dominated neighbourhood parties and radio airwaves, have now evolved into cultural ambassadors, carrying Afrobeats, Highlife, and Fuji to the world’s biggest arenas.

Under a decade, Nigeria has gone from exporting oil to exporting music icons. Davido is headlining Madison Square Garden. Burna Boy is selling out London Stadium. Tiwa Savage singing at King of England coronation; Tems is winning Grammys. Rema is charting on Billboard. Ckay’s Love Nwantinti raked in 100 million streams across social media channels.

Asake, Wizkid, Phyno, Yemi Alade, Flavour, Ayra Starr, Kizz Daniel, Victony, Tekno, Ckay, Shallipopi and the list goes on of Nigerian music greatest exports.

The victories on global stage cannot be celebrated without recognising digital powers, social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Spotify that amplified their reach beyond Africa.

Before Burna Boy, Tems, Wizkid, Davido started getting nominations for Grammys, the Afrobeat custodian, lets not forget, Femi Kuti has been on the Grammys nomination radar for years.

Now, Nigerian music stars are among the biggest players on global stage, performing at opening ceremonies of world cups.

It used to be all about club shows in Lagos , Abuja, Port Harcourt for the music stars. Then multinational brands like MTN, Glo started establishing music shows. The success of Nigerian music brought the shift from club shows to sold-out arenas worldwide.

Several Nigerian music stars have achieved the impressive feat of selling out the O2 Arena in London. Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, and Rema are among the African artists, who have accomplished this milestone.

Wizkid holds the record for the most sell-outs, having achieved it five times, according to a News channel. Davido follows with three sold-out shows, while Burna Boy, Asake, and Rema have also experienced the thrill of a full O2 arena.

These undeniable success in music have also brought fame and recognition to Nigerian fashion and lifestyle.

Unlike the days when the staple street styles were mostly about American fashion-baggy jeans, timberland boots and durags- presently, Nigerian native attires, Isiagu regalia, Asoke, Adire are the trends that are carefully infused into morden style all over.

All because they carry Nigerian culture proudly into every global stage.

Nigerian dance moves are being adopted by westerners both in their music videos and social life. Most westerners don’t just copy our way of dressing, they speak our local slang and enjoy Nigerian dishes.

Grass to grace story

All the way from the streets of Port Harcourt, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known as Burna Boy, won Nigerian music lovers’ heart and then, conquered the world. Burna Boy officially debuted in the Nigerian music industry in 2012, with the release of his hit single “Like to Party”, which was the lead single from his debut album “L.I.F.E (Leaving an Impact for Eternity)” And he did leave an impact that shot him to the top.

The song, released in 2012, gained significant traction in Lagos and marked a turning point in his career.

Burna Boy worked tirelessly to get to where he is presently. After winning the Grammys, Burna Boy dines with world leaders.

How famous Burna Boy is can be related to England Manager, Sarina Wiegman’s palpable shock when she saw Burna Boy come on stage to perform during the celebration of winning back-to-back European Championship titles in front of Buckingham Palace.

Visibly shocked, Wiegman’s hands went to her head before she embraced Burna Boy, the Nigerian singer, who was confirmed by the Football Association at 9 am, on stage. Knowing every word, they proceeded to sing his hit song ‘For Your Hand’ – which he recorded with Ed Sheeran in 2023 – together as Wiegman danced beside him in front of more than 65,000 fans.

Being born into one of the most influential families in Nigeria did not stop Davido from working hard to prove he was made for the music world. He could have been lounging at a corporation, established by his Father, dishing out orders but no, he wanted to build his own legacy in music. Davido is loved by fans because he works like his whole family depends on his success.

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun better known as Wizkid, will forever remain that young talented singer BankyW signed a record deal with in 2009, who rose to fame so fast that even BankyW has to wait in line to get a chance to see him. From beginning to have a chance to record in studios in Ojuelegba to signing over luxurious studios around the world.

Wizkid rose to limelight after releasing “Holla at Your Boy”, under Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E) records, the lead single from his debut studio album, Superstar in 2011.

Divine Ikubor or Rema took the world by surprise. The Benin boy, who got into the music industry looking like he didn’t know how he got there is now a global music star, breaking Billboard chart record.

He achieved international recognition with his 2022 single “Calm Down”, which spawned a remix with American singer Selena Gomez that peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100. The song also led Billboard Afrobeats Songs chart for a record-setting 58 weeks.

Afrobeats Queen, Tiwa Savage’s music career began with backup vocals for prominent artists like George Michael and Mary J. Blige at the age of 16. Her professional solo career in Nigeria started after signing with Mavin Records in 2012, with her debut album “Once Upon a Time” released in 2013.

Tiwa Savage has achieved her own wins. Aside singing at the coronation of the King of England, she has been featured on billboards in Times Square, New York. In 2020, she made history as the first African artist to have two billboards in Times Square on the release day of her album “Celia”. One billboard was for Spotify’s “New Music Friday” and the other was for Amazon Music. She also had her “49-99” music video featured on YouTube Music’s billboard in Times Square in 2019.

Sustainability of global fame of Nigerian creatives

Economic experts have sat at round tables to find ways the current success Nigerian creatives enjoy around the world can be sustained. To not wake up one day and realise that Nigeria which is leading in music is now living in past glory.

A few agreed that the success achieved has been mostly individual with little or no collaborations.

The success shows that talent is never the issue; what is missing is structured belief, patient capital and solid Technical infrastructure.

At QED Creative Powerhouse Summit, organised by Media Executive, Olumide Iyanda, which took place at Radisson Blu, Lagos, how to sustain the global fame Nigerian creatives are enjoying presently was the main discuss.

The summit, which had Group Managing Director of SO&U, Udeme Ufot, as the Chairman and Founder of Africa Sub-Power company, Dr Nkiru Balonwu, as Keynote speaker, had a panel discuss the theme “Financing as a catalyst for a thriving creative Economy’.

Speaking on what it really takes to make a creative Economy thrive, Dr Nkiru Balonwu explained that the creative Economy is both expression and enterprise which already contributes significantly to Nigerias GDP, yet it lacks scalable, predictable investment frameworks.

She noted that until Nigerian government , financial institutions stop treating the entertainment industry, especially music industry as mere hobbies, sustainable structures will continue to be elusive to preserve and continue the success the industry has attained around the world.

“When Burna Boy or Rema sell out iconic global venues, it is a cultural victory. A clear and unambiguous market signal that tells any smart investor that there is a high quality product, a dedicated global audience willing to pay premium prizes and a scalable business model. We celebrate global success but we have not built local systems to replicate the success. We are falling short in connecting the dots by not translating that undeniable success into a compelling investment case for broader Nigerian creative ecosystem.”

She also explained that the finances that does exist are fragmented, often focused on sponsorships or one-of brands or brand drives supports.

“Nigerian music dominates global charts, our films streams on international platforms, our designers feature on global runways and our creators shape global digital culture, but at home, we still treat these industries as hobbies,” she said.

She stated that it’s time to look beyond surface investment and build a system with enabling conditions which will allow our creatives to not just survive, “because that is what most of us are doing, surviving. We need a system that we’ll allow creatives to thrive and scale”, Balonwu noted.

To build sustainable structures, Nigerian creatives will have to start seeing themselves more than just artistes but as business leaders, institution builders. They must find ways to achieve healthy collaborations that can lead to accessing funds to scale in their crafts.

With social media and technology continually discovering fresh talent, Nigeria’s ability to remain at the top will depend on deliberate, strategic planning to sustain the momentum.