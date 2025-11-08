Nollywood singer, spoken word artiste and entertainment journalist, Tofarati Ige, popularly known as Grand Tycoon, has emphasised that the globally celebrated Afrobeats movement goes far beyond the music that many people associate it with.

According to him, the culture embodies a rich and diverse array of artistic expressions that deserve equal recognition and global appreciation.

In an interview with our correspondent, Grand Tycoon, who has published two books of poetry, noted that while Afrobeats music has successfully captured international attention and taken African sound to the world, other creative elements within the culture remain underexplored.

READ ALSO:

He said, “Many people think that Afrobeats is just about music. But that is only a tip of the iceberg; barely scratching the surface.

“Afrobeats has other veritable expressions such as spoken word poetry, painting, hyping, dancing, and even fashion. But many people are carried away by the glamour that is associated with music, and neglect those other areas that can also bring in good money.”

The creative, who also doubles as the Chief Executive Entertainer of Grand Tycoon Entertainment, added that the term “Afrobeats” should be viewed as an ecosystem that reflects the entire African creative identity.

“It is more than a sound. It’s a lifestyle, an attitude, a way of telling our stories through different mediums. From the way we dress to how we speak, dance, write, and perform; it is all part of the Afrobeats experience.”

The ‘Town Crier’ writer, who has been active in both the entertainment and literary industries for over a decade, explained that spoken word poetry, in particular, has become one of the strongest cultural exports of Africa in recent years, yet it does not receive the same level of institutional or financial support as music.

He stated, “If you look at poetry shows in places like Lagos, Nairobi, or Johannesburg, you’ll see young Africans expressing the same passion, rhythm, and creativity that drives our music.

“The cadence, beats and storytelling are all interconnected. But because the industry is not yet structured for it, poets and other non-musical creatives don’t enjoy the same opportunities.”

Speaking further, he observed that Afrobeats has evolved from being a local genre into a global cultural brand, but the benefits have not been evenly distributed across its creative contributors.

The ‘Town Crier’ writer, who has been active in both the entertainment and literary industries for over a decade, explained that spoken word poetry, in particular, has become one of the strongest cultural exports of Africa in recent years, yet it does not receive the same level of institutional or financial support as music. He stated, “If you look at poetry shows in places like Lagos, Nairobi, or Johannesburg, you’ll see young Africans expressing the same passion, rhythm, and creativity that drives our music. The cadence, beats and storytelling are all interconnected. But because the industry is not yet structured for it, poets and other non-musical creatives don’t enjoy the same opportunities.” Speaking further, he observed that Afrobeats has evolved from being a local genre into a global cultural brand, but the benefits have not been evenly distributed across its creative contributors.