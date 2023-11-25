Afrobeats Avengers Coalesce On Victony’s Song ‘Ohema

Afrobeats sensation, Victony, is making headlines once again with the release of his highly anticipated single ‘OHEMA’ featuring an impressive line-up of 14 superstars. This fresh hit combines the extraordinary talents of Victony himself with globally acclaimed artists including Ayra Starr, Odumodublvck, and Rema.

The single also incorporates the exceptional talents of Babyboy AV, Bella Shmurda, Blaqbonez, Bloody Civilian, Crayon, Lojay, Magixx, Oxlade, Qing Madi, and YKB. With such an array of superstar talents, the track delivers an explosion of melodies sure to have listeners spellbound. “Midnight, we make history.

For the first time, 14 Afrobeats superstars, 3 producers, 1 song. #OHEMA” Victony commented via his official Instagram handle. “‘OHEMA’ personifies the unity and boundless possibilities that the Afrobeats genre represents,” he added.” Ohema follows the rounded success of Victony’s catchy smash single, ‘Jaga Jaga’, which features Babyboy AV.

Super-producers Rexxie, Blaisebeatz, and Semzi also joined forces in crafting this song, destined to become an instant chart topper