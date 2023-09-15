Afrobeat’ll Continue to Dominate Global Market, Says Derek Ajibola

Upwardly mobile entertainer, Derek Ajibola, has said that Afrobeat, a genre of music with Nigerian origin, will rule the global music scene for decades. Derek is a multi- talented and versatile singer, songwriter, music producer and actor, who discovered his talent at a tender age after being influenced by the likes of Will Smith, Michael Jackson, Fela Kuti, Bob Nesta Marley, and Femi Kuti.

He has since left no stone unturned in following the path of greatness, as his positive impact on the entertainment sector continues to grow steadily. According to him, Afrobeats, founded by the late legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, is a unique brand of music that requires a lot of creativity and coordination.

The likes of Burna Boy, Wizzy, Davido, Asake and Rema, are currently topping different international music charts with their brand of Afrobeats. “The world is even yet to see the full potential of Afrobeats.

What we are celebrating now is just a tip of the iceberg. Afrobeats will rule for many decades, if not centuries,” Derek boasted. The Nigerian music industry has played a pivotal role in laundering Nigeria’s image all over the world.

Despite the country’s economic and political rating, some Nigerian musicians have succeeded in giving the West African country a good export value with their craft. This list of Nigeria’s music ambassadors has continued to grow with the addition of Derek Ajibola, a dynamic song- writer, singer and music producer. His new single, ‘Thickara’ will be released soon.