March 8, 2024
Afrobeat Singers ‘Stole’ From Fuji Music – Remi Aluko

Nigerian fuji singer, Remi Aluko has claimed that Afrobeats artists are “stealing” from Fuji music.

According to him, Afrobeats artists have stolen a lot from Fuji, especially chorus patterns.

Speaking in a recent interview with Echo Room, the fuji star particularly mentioned Burna Boy, stating that the singers stage performance was inspired by fuji.

Aluko said; “Afrobeats artists are stealing from Fuji music. They know that.

“They stole a lot of things from Fuji music. Part of Afrobeats song chorus is from Fuji music.

“Burna Boy, for instance, his stage performance is totally unique because it’s inspired by Fuji.”

