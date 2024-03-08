Afrobeat Singers ‘Stole’ From Fuji Music – Remi Aluko

Nigerian fuji singer, Remi Aluko has claimed that Afrobeats artists are “stealing” from Fuji music.
According to him, Afrobeats artists have stolen a lot from Fuji, especially chorus patterns.
Speaking in a recent interview with Echo Room, the fuji star particularly mentioned Burna Boy, stating that the singers stage performance was inspired by fuji.
READ ALSO:
- How Wizkid Changed Nigerian Music Industry – Remi Aluko.
- A Opera returns with Fuji Vibrations.
- Orijin Champions reinvention at Fuji: A Opera’s Fuji Vibrations.
Aluko said; “Afrobeats artists are stealing from Fuji music. They know that.
“They stole a lot of things from Fuji music. Part of Afrobeats song chorus is from Fuji music.
“Burna Boy, for instance, his stage performance is totally unique because it’s inspired by Fuji.”
Tags: Remi Aluko Remi Aluko latest news Remi Aluko news Remi Aluko news latest Remi Aluko news updates