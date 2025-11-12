Afrobeat Rebellion: Fela Bridged Worlds Through His Music –Seun Alli

The much-anticipated exhibition chronicling the life, music career, legacy of late legendary Nigerian musician, Afrobeat maestro, and political activist, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, opened at the Ecobank Pan African Centre, Lagos.

Titled: “Fela Kuti: Afrobeat Rebellion”, the exhibition, organised by A Whitespace Creative Arts (AWCA) Foundation, in collaboration with the French Embassy in Nigeria, the Kuti family, and the Philharmonie de Paris, a leading cultural institution dedicated to music, marks the exhibition’s longawaited return to Africa, especially, Lagos, Nigeria.

The ongoing exhibition not only celebrates the late music icon, but also underscores why he continues to stand as “one of the most complex and compelling artists of our time — a musician, thinker, organiser, foremost agitator and remarkable icon of rebellion.”

Curated by Lagos-based lawyer, art broker, curator, and cultural strategist, Seun Alli, the compelling, rich and stimulating exhibition features rare archival photographs and recordings, press clips, large format projections, some of the clothes he wore during performances, as well as immersive reconstructions of Kalakuta and the Afrika Shrine.

“Fela bridged worlds through his music in his lifetime, in ours and certainly in the years to come,” says Seun Alli, the Lead Curator, Afrobeat Rebellion (Lagos), which opened on Sunday, October 12, and will run till Sunday, December 28, 2025.

“Originally staged in Paris, France in 2022, Afrobeat Rebellion has now been expanded for its Lagos debut in collaboration with the French Embassy and Philharmonie.”

The Lagos exhibition, which is open Fridays to Sundays (10:00 AM – 6:00 PM), with Thursdays reserved for VIP and institutional visits, has been structured into 10 sections to mirror Fela’s restless experimentation and complexity.

It opens with an immersive large-scale commissioned work by Nigerian-Italian illustrator and textile designer, Diana Ejaita, whose visual language captures both Fela’s undying spirit and overall direction for the exhibition – deeply engaging.

From there, we move through Fela’s early years, where it was important to trace both his musical influences and family background.

For the Family Tree illustration, Musa Ganiyy highlights 22 prominent members of the Kuti family, some whose individual defiance and excellence would have shaped Fela himself,” she explained.

The opening night of the exhibition, hosted by Folu Storms, brought together, art patrons, artists, diplomats, critics, writers, and members of Fela’s family.

It featured performances by Ezra Collective and Seun Kuti & Egypt 80. The event also featured goodwill remarks from the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Laurent Favier, and a representative of the Lagos State Governor.

The symbolic ribbon-cutting that formally declared the exhibition open was handled by members of the Kuti family, Ecobank representatives, and the Lagos State Government.

Speaking with New Telegraph, the Lead Curator, Afrobeat Rebellion (Lagos), Seun Alli, who is the Founder and Managing Director, June Creative Art Advisory (JCAA), emphasized the significance of the art to national development:

“Everything is political but art truly has the power to reimagine our world.” Afrobeat Rebellion, she noted, is a travelling project that seeks to explore the full depth of Fela’s artistic creativity and political activism, underscoring the power of Afrobeat as a vehicle for ideas and melodic force on the dance floor.

“His discipline of imagination and remarkable storytelling capabilities was forged through dialogue with underprivileged people and a deep curiosity about the happenings in his era.

And as most of this took place from Fela’s Lagos, it’s only fitting that this larger iteration comes back home.”

According to Alli, “The Lagos Baby” section of the exhibition captures the city’s pulse through sound, large format projections and replication of everyday objects like the wheelbarrow to deepen the stories about the rhythms of Lagos life.

From there, visitors will then step into the Kalakuta Republic and the Afrika Shrine sections to illuminate how these spaces served as open platforms during Fela’s lifetime.

“By mapping previous Shrine locations, we get a sense how politics and spiritual conviction met in full view of the people – whether they rarely visited or ‘worshipped’ there.

A section dedicated to the Queens was expanded to include archival material celebrating the women who stood by Fela, not just as companions but as co-travellers in his political struggle.

Images made by contemporary photographers such as Medina Dugger, Djibril Frame, Manny Jefferson and Ugochukwu Emebiriodo trace the Queens enduring influence on new generations as it relates to identity through hairstyles and costumes.”

The Library showcases how Fela’s knowledge of history and political consciousness were deepened by various figures he encountered and his wide reading.

In what appears to be a Fela Renaissance, the later sections draw connections to his global resonance, and finally, his enduring legacy — in music, politics, fashion, and youth culture today.

“It is my vision that the exhibition is a medium for audiences to remember Fela, question his beliefs, and even imagine better human experiences.

An opportunity to bring the world to Fela,” Alli said. She also noted that curating this exhibition has been another chapter of continuing Fela Studies because not even a lifetime is enough time to analyse the life, music and activism of The Black President.

“I am grateful to teams at the French Embassy in Nigeria, Philharmonie de Paris (Musee de la Musique), Ecobank Nigeria, A Whitespace Creative Arts Foundation (AWCA), Felabration and the Kuti family for their trust and support.

“Special gratitude to the artists, individuals and institutions who created, licensed and loaned us materials for this exhibition – Adegoke Odukoya, Andrew Esiebo, Dr. Oludamola Adebowale, Bernard Matussière, Centre for Black and African Arts & Civilisation (CBAAC), Diana Ejaita, Djibril Drame, Estate of Biyi Bandele, Folu Oyefeso, Guild of Theatre Arts Drummers, Isioma Williams, JeanJacques Mandel, Kalakuta Museum, Kenneth Dike Library, University of Ibadan, Lemi Ghariokwu, Logor Oluwamuyiwa, Mabinuori Kayode Idowu (ID), Manny Jefferson, Medina Dugger, Musa Ganiyy, Musée de la Musique, National Library of Nigeria, Lagos, Patrice van Eersel, The Young Art Crafts Foundation, Ugochukwu Emebiriodo.

“To my core team at June Creative Art Advisory (JCAA) — Simsi Kaempf, Toyosi Taoreed and Rita Sagbamiye — thank you for staying curious and committed to this project.

Together, we hope that the Lagos iteration of Afrobeat Rebellion truly resonates not just as a retrospective but also a portal into many more conversations about our African history and identity.”

Seun Alli is a Lagos-based lawyer, art broker, curator, and cultural strategist. Through her platform, June Creative Art Advisory (JCAA), a leading creative professional who has worked with individuals, brands, and institutions to deliver high-impact cultural initiatives across Nigeria and internationally, she works at the intersection of law, curation, and cultural strategy to develop exhibitions, art collections, and community-centered projects that expand the reach of African creative expression.

Her decade-long career has positioned her as a leading creative professional who has worked with individuals, brands, and institutions to deliver high-impact cultural initiatives across Nigeria and internationally.

Most recently, she served as Curator and Project Lead for Afrobeat Rebellion, a landmark exhibition celebrating Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s life, music, and political legacy.

Alli’s practice focuses on fostering collaborations between artists, collectors, and cultural organizations, while guiding investors and institutions on African art market trends and cultural engagement strategies.