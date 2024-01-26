Afrobeat Meets Afrobeat as Premier Records Releases Brand New Single

Premier Records Limited, Nige- ria’s oldest and biggest catalog owner, is set to storm the music world with a remix of Bola Johnson’s ‘Lagos Sisi’. The work features a budding talent called Reddemwurld. This is the first work to be released under the label after almost 10 years.

The label’s CEO, Michael Odiong, said as part of a renewed drive to get back to the mainstream as a top Record label in Nigeria, “we are releasing a brand new single titled ‘Lagos Sisi’ by Bola Johnson ft Reddemwurld, a young budding talent who is an artist and producer. This will exclusively be released on Vybez FM and on all Digital Streaming Platforms this Friday, 26th of January.” The release, he added, is in conjunction with Little Lagos records, UK.

“We are using this as a launch pad to many other things lined up for the year such as recreating songs from the catalog with newer sound and artists. This will surely be an exciting year for us as are collaborating with some good hands that believe in us.” The original Lagos Sisi track was done by the late Bola Johnson, one of the originators of Afrobeat before the late icon, Fela popularized it.

Lagos Sisi was released in 1973 by Phillips West Africa Records (now Premier Records Limited). The song talks about the strange things happening in Lagos. Young girls selling their bodies just to live a fake life. It also delves into the issue of employers of labour not being able to pay their employees but live a luxurious lifestyle to the detriment of the workers; politicians breaking the rule of law and embezzling government funds with reckless abandonment.